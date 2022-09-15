Amnesty International sues ex-Irish chairman in trademark row

Amnesty International is suing a former chairman of its Irish section and a company he set up to develop artistic projects promoting the message of the international human rights organisation.

The High Court action against well-known barrister Bill Shipsey SC and Dublin-registered Art For Amnesty Ltd revolves around the use of the word “Amnesty” which is a registered trademark.

The dispute will come as a surprise to supporters of the organisation.

Mr Shipsey (64) has been a member of Amnesty for 45 years and, as well as previously holding a senior role in Ireland, is also a former member of its international board.

He promoted or produced several musical and artistic projects and events, including overseeing Amnesty’s participation in U2 concerts.

Mr Shipsey has also been credited with creating Amnesty’s Ambassador of Conscience Award, whose recipients have included U2, Mary Robinson, Nelson Mandela and Greta Thunberg.

Amnesty claims Art for Amnesty was allowed use the Amnesty name “under licence” until three years ago.

It alleges the firm continued to use the name following the expiry of the licence despite requests to cease doing so.

In a statement, Amnesty said it had “taken the difficult decision to issue legal proceedings to require Bill Shipsey’s company Art For Amnesty to change its name, removing the word ‘Amnesty’ as ‘Amnesty’ is a registered trademark, owned by Amnesty’s International Secretariat.”

A spokesperson said the action was taken “reluctantly” and “with a heavy heart”.

“As the founder of Art For Amnesty we greatly appreciate the creativity and commitment Bill Shipsey has shown over the years,” she said.

“However, it is crucial that there is sufficient oversight, transparency and accountability in all our fundraising projects.

“For the past three years we have undertaken an intensive process of mediation and negotiation with Bill Shipsey to try and find a way forward.

“Sadly, we have now reached a point where legal action is simply the only way of protecting the name of Amnesty and ensuring we adhere to the financial probity and oversight our supporters expect.”

Mr Shipsey declined to comment when contacted by the Irish Independent.

Although retired as a barrister, he remains an influential figure in legal circles.

Earlier this year he was vocal in his criticism of former Chief Justice Frank Clarke and former High Court President Peter Kelly for taking up positions on the Dubai International Financial Centre Court of Appeal.

He said their acceptance of the posts risked undermining the reputation of the Irish judiciary, given Amnesty and Human Rights Watch had consistently documented violations of fundamental human rights by the UAE government.

Both judges subsequently resigned from the positions.