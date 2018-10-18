All-Star hurler Cathal Barrett has been found guilty of assaulting a barman during an early-hours incident after he had been drinking following a club match last year.

All-Star hurler and his brother guilty of assault on barman after drinking spree

Barrett (25), of Beakstown, Holycross, Co Tipperary, will be sentenced next month after Judge Elizabeth MacGrath found the facts proven in the section two assault case against him. The Tipperary player had denied the charge.

His brother, Brian Barrett (31), pleaded guilty to assaulting a barman at Hayes's Hotel in Thurles, causing him harm, and will also be sentenced next month.

Thurles District Court heard Brian Barrett headbutted Dylan Kerr, who was sitting on a stool at the bar looking at his phone while waiting for a lift home after work, and Cathal Barrett then grabbed him around the neck with his arm.

Cathal Barrett said he was trying to "restrain" Mr Kerr as he thought he was moving towards his brother after the headbutt. The All-Ireland winner told gardaí he had been drinking on the night of May 27, 2017, after a club game.

Judge MacGrath said at the end of the case: "I have no doubt that the level of alcohol consumed on the night had quite a bearing on the situation."

Irish Independent