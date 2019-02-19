All-Ireland camogie star denies assault charges

Cork GAA star Ashling Thompson is to plead not guilty to assaulting two women in a city nightclub last year.

The camogie star - who has won multiple All-Ireland titles with the Rebels - appeared before Judge Olann Kelleher in Cork District Court on common assault charges.

The charges are brought contrary to Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Persons Act.

She faced two charges of assaulting Aoife O'Flaherty and Jennifer Coakley on February 25, 2018, at Secret Garden, Rearden's, of Washington Street, Cork.

Solicitor Eddie Burke said that Ms Thompson (28), of Shinanagh, Newtownshandrum, Charleville, Co Cork, was pleading not guilty to both charges.

"We are seeking a date for hearing.

"It will take between an hour and a half to two hours," Mr Burke said.

Judge Kelleher set the matter for hearing before Cork District Court on May 1 next and remanded Ms Thompson on continuing bail.

The camogie star did not address the court during the brief hearing.

She appeared wearing a pink jacket, a white top and white pinstriped trousers.

The star has won a total of three All Ireland camogie titles.

A powerhouse midfielder, she has also been honoured with two All-Star awards.

The highlight of her career to date was captaining Cork to O'Duffy Cup success over Galway at Croke Park, back in 2015.

She has also won four county titles with her club.

The star has worked to develop a modelling career over recent years, including appearing in photoshoots in a number of newspapers and magazines.

