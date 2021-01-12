Alleged ‘money mule’ accused of laundering €51k

Dean Coleman was told charge was too serious for district court

A SUSPECTED “money mule” is facing trial for allowing his bank account to be used to launder more than €51,000 in crime proceeds.

Dean Coleman (24) is to be sent for trial after a judge decided his case was too serious to be dealt with at district court level.

Judge David McHugh adjourned the case at Blanchardstown District Court for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Mr Coleman (24), of Dodsborough Cottages, Lucan, is charged with possession of €51,179 that was the proceeds of criminal conduct at AIB, Main Street, Lucan between June 12 and 27, 2019.

The DPP consented to summary disposal of the case in the district court, if a judge accepted jurisdiction.

A summary of the prosecution’s case had already been heard but Judge McHugh sought further information.

Garda Hugh O’Carroll then told the court gardaí had received a referral from AIB over “suspicious transactions” on an account held by Mr Coleman.

It was alleged a total of €51,179 was lodged from allegedly fraudulent transactions over a number of days.

Gda O’Carroll said €25,000 was recovered but the rest was withdrawn from ATMs and transferred to other accounts.

He told the court the initial offence had been an invoice redirect fraud where a company is tricked into lodging money into an account to pay an invoice.

Ultimately, it was the bank that was at a loss as the companies then claimed money from the bank.

Other people were involved and the accused was either a knowing or unwitting participant, or “at the very least reckless,” Gda O’Carroll said.

He believed Mr Coleman’s alleged role put him at the “bottom step of the ladder” and he would have “benefited very little.”

Judge McHugh refused jurisdiction and adjourned the case for the preparation of a book of evidence.

