Alleged Islamic State (IS) member Lisa Smith told gardaí that a prosecution witness she travelled to Syria with is a "liar" and denied she wanted to be a martyr.

The Special Criminal Court in Dublin has been hearing evidence of garda interviews carried out with Ms Smith (39) after she was repatriated to Ireland and arrested in December 2019.

This morning the non-jury court heard of Ms Smith's responses when statements made by Tanya Joya were put to her.

Former jihadist Ms Joya and her ex-husband, IS propagandist John Georgelas, travelled with the accused to Syria in September 2013 via Turkey.

The court has already heard that the married couple began conversing with Lisa Smith online about Islam two years earlier.

Sean Gillane SC, prosecuting, took Det Gda Ciaran McGeough through the interviews conducted at Kevin Street garda station.

Ms Smith denied that she pretended to travel to Syria for the purpose of humanitarian aid and said she did not make the journey to fight.

Speaking about her arrival in Syria, she told gardaí: "They were laughing at us and said, 'you are going to be a housewife' to go work in the kitchen".

In her statement Ms Joya said that Lisa Smith wanted to be a martyr and was willing to give up her life for the cause.

"She is a liar," the accused told gardaí, adding that she had "snapped" her knee and would not be able to fight.

"I know myself I can't fight; women can't fight in Islam. I never, never said that to her," she said.

Ms Smith told gardaí that her and Tanya Joya fought with another when they arrived in Turkey prior to travelling to Syria.

"She is angry at me because she thinks I wanted to marry her husband," Ms Smith told gardaí.

When another comment was put to Ms Smith about wanting to be a martyr, the accused said: "She is such a liar. If my end goal was martyr, I wouldn't have left in the first place."

She later added: "If I really wanted to die in jihad as she is saying I would have just stayed" and that Ms Joya "tends to exaggerate everything".

The court has previously heard that Ms Smith later left Syria with her husband and returned to Ireland in 2014.

The former Defence Force soldier travelled back to Syria, via Turkey, in October 2015.

It is the prosecution's case that she emigrated, or made hegira, to IS to provide support to the terror group who had established a caliphate.

Ms Smith, with an address in Dundalk, Co Louth, is on trial charged with membership of the unlawful terrorist group between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019.

The former soldier is also accused of trying to finance terrorism by attempting to provide €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6, 2015, for the benefit of the same terror organisation.

She has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Tony Hunt. presiding, with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Cormac Dunne.