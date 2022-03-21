Alleged IS member Lisa Smith told her family to ‘become Muslims before it’s too late’, trial hears

Alleged Islamic State (IS) member Lisa Smith told her family to "become Muslims before it's too late" in an online message sent while she was in Syria, her trial has heard.

The former Defence Forces member also said they would "definitely never see" her again unless they converted and met her in heaven.

The trial at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin has today been hearing evidence of online conversations the accused had between 2013 and 2016.

Ms Smith, from Dundalk in Co Louth, has pleaded not guilty to membership of the unlawful terrorist group IS between October 28, 2015, and December 1, 2019.

She also denies trying to finance terrorism by attempting to provide €800 in assistance, via a Western Union money transfer, to a named man on May 6, 2015, for the benefit of the same terror organisation.

This morning defence counsel Justin McQuade BL took Det Gda Fiona Morrison through several online exchanges involving Ms Smith and her sister Lorna via Facebook.

The court heard that in one Facebook conversation in late 2015, Lisa Smith's sister wrote to her saying: "It's Lorna glad you're okay. All we are doing is crying and worrying about you...where abouts were you and are you with friends.”

When the accused told her sister she was in Syria, Lorna asked why she initially told her family she intended to travel to Tunisia.

She also told Lisa Smith that the family missed her, to which the accused replied: "Just become Muslims before it's too late."

The court also heard that in another conversation in February 2016, Lorna Smith asked where in Syria her sister was and expressed concern over their mother not being informed if anything happened to her.

In reply to this, Lisa Smith said she could not tell them what part she was in, adding "don't worry she will be contacted".

Lisa Smith later added: "I will never be home again, become Muslims and I'll meet you all in heaven otherwise I will definitely never see ya again."

Det Gda Morrison agreed with Mr McQuade when he said that this was his client exhorting her sister and family to become Muslims, and expressing a desire to see them in the afterlife.

This afternoon the prosecution also made an application that four graphic videos depicting IS atrocities, which were viewed by Ms Smith prior to travelling to Syria, should be shown to the court.

Sean Gillane SC, prosecuting, said they depicted the burning of a Jordanian pilot, the drowning of a group in a cage, an attack on men in a car, and further evidence of IS prisoners being tied together and shot.

He said they were seen by Ms Smith and that despite this she still felt an obligation to travel.

Mr Gillane added that the videos were incredibly stylised, professionally produced, and that the symbolic violence became part of the IS "marketing strategy" to instil fear both at home and abroad, and were therefore relevant to the trial.

Defence counsel Michael O'Higgins SC said he was objecting to the videos being shown but did not dispute what was stated in the footage, or that they were professionally produced and styled.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, said the footage would not to be played in court.

This, he said, was on the basis that it was not disputed that Ms Smith watched the videos or that if they were to be viewed by the court, or anyone, they would give "rise to feelings of disgust and horror" due to their extremity.

"Any failure to accept those facts, we're going to view those videos," Mr Justice Hunt added.

The trial continues before the non-jury court tomorrow morning.