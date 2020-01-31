Alleged IRA man jailed for raping two boys in 'republican safe house' seeks time extension to bring conviction appeal

A man jailed for raping two teenage boys in a “republican safe house”, and whose abuse allegedly led to an IRA-convened "kangaroo court", is still seeking an extension of time in which to bring an appeal against his conviction.

Séamus Marley was said to have used his standing in the republican movement, a movement “well capable of clandestine killings”, to silence his victims, according to the Central Criminal Court judge who jailed him.

The 45-year-old, with an address at Belfield Court, Stillorgan Road, in Dublin, had pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting and raping the two boys in Co Louth on dates in the early 1990s.

He was unanimously found guilty on six counts of sexual assault and two counts of rape by a Central Criminal Court jury, following a six-day trial, and was given concurrent seven year and six year sentences by Mr Justice Paul McDermott on May 2, 2019.

One of his victims Paudie McGahon, who waived his anonymity, has accused Sinn Féin of “knowingly” putting vulnerable children at risk by not reporting the paedophile to the authorities.

The alleged IRA man has filed for an appeal against his conviction outside of the required 28-day period in which to lodge an appeal. His lawyers are now seeking an extension of time in which to bring an appeal.

However, before his application to extend time was heard in the Court of Appeal yesterday, Marley’s lawyers sought an adjournment.

Counsel for Marley, Michael Bowman SC, said his client had recently changed solicitor and an issue had arisen which couldn’t be addressed “at this juncture”.

Mr Justice Brian McGovern, who sat with Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy and Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy, put the case back two weeks when a new date for hearing is expected to be fixed.

Online Editors