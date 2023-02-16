Alleged dangerous driver faces trial

An uninsured driver accused of two counts of endangering other road users has been sent for jury trial.

Jordan Maughan (27) was served with a book of evidence when he appeared before Swords District Court.

The accused, of St Joseph’s in Lusk is charged with two counts of endangerment on December 9, 2022.

In the first incident, at Hands Lane in Lusk, it is alleged Mr Maughan drove through a red light at speed forcing an oncoming car to mount a grass verge to avoid being struck head-on.

In a second incident, on the R127 Skerries Road, Mr Maughan allegedly entered a roundabout without stopping forcing another vehicle already on the roundabout to brake hard and take evasive action to avoid being struck.

Mr Maughan is also charged with driving without insurance or a licence at Ballough, Lusk and with dangerous driving in the same incident.

A State solicitor said the book of evidence had been served on the accused, who goes forward to the present sittings of Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. Judge Dermot Dempsey gave the accused the formal alibi caution.

Mr Maughan has not yet indicated a plea to the charges.​​​​​​