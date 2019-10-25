All six people who sued a driver they said injured them in a rear-ending each lose their claims for €60k

SIX people who brought personal injury claims of €60,000 each against a driver, have been unsuccessful in their claims after five last-minute refusals and a dismissal.

They had each sued Pauline Kavanagh, who had addresses at Clonmore, Ballingar, Tullamore, Co Offaly, Rhyl in Wales and in Manchester, whose car, during a period of residence in Ireland, rear ended another vehicle.

The personal injury claims, which amounted to a total of €360,000, had been brought against her and Allianz by Lisa Kavanagh (31) and Martin Kavanagh (43) - both with addresses in Heyscroft Road, Withington, Manchester - as well as Sinead Kelly (43) and Patrick Geoghegan - both with addresses at Corballis Demesne, Ashbourne Road, Ratoath, Co Meath - and John Jason McDonagh (38), of Church View, Tullamore.

The claims by all five were withdrawn prior to the hearing of the sixth claim by Judge Mary O’Malley Costello in the Circuit Civil Court. Judge O’Malley Costello dismissed the sixth claim, of Peter O’Connell (47) Cherry Orchard, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10.

All six had claimed they had been injured in a rear-ending accident on the Ashbourne to Dublin Road on September 23, 2014.

Barrister John Martin, who appeared with John Carroll of Crowley Millar Solicitors, for Allianz and Pauline Kavanagh, led a detailed cross-examination of Peter O’Connell about how, where and when the accident had occurred.

Judge O’Malley Costello, dismissing O’Connell’s claim with costs in favour of Allianz Ireland, said he had not been able to recall a lot. He had a number of medical issues which he had not clarified in his evidence about what she described as a minimal-impact collision.

The judge said his injuries had not been supported by the medical evidence before the court. No orders were made in the five cases which had earlier been withdrawn.

Following the case in the Circuit Civil Court, Trim, Co Meath, the CEO of Allianz Ireland, Mr Sean McGrath, said he was delighted with the outcome which, he claimed, vindicated the company’s zero tolerance stance with plaintiffs who may have made exaggerated claims.

He said that last year Allianz had challenged more than 1,500 claimants in the courts and each case the insurance company had won had delivered an average saving of €20,000 per claimant.

