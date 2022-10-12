Alcoholic hairdresser jailed for slapping bus driver across face

Rosaleen Cody had more than 300 criminal convictions

AN OUT-of-work hairdresser who slapped a bus driver across the face and called gardaí “paedophiles” has been jailed for three months.

Rosaleen Cody (51) was sentenced after a court heard she had more than 300 criminal convictions and one of the worst drink problems the prosecuting garda had ever seen.

Cody, of Rathgar Road, pleaded guilty to assault, public order and theft charges in separate incidents.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí were called to Harold’s Cross on August 1 last year, when Cody slapped a Dublin Bus driver on the face.

Cody was unsteady on her feet and the victim said she had shouted at him in an aggressive manner while he was driving the bus, before assaulting him.

On August 27 this year, gardaí found Cody highly intoxicated at Eustace Street.

She was abusive to the gardaí, used expletives and called them insulting names including “paedophiles”.

When arrested, she spat in the van which cost €50 to clean.

Cody stole two bottles of wine worth €20 at Circle K, Grove Road, Rathmines, on September 17, 2020.

On October 23 that year, she went to Boots, Jervis Centre while intoxicated, was arrested and “lashed out at” gardaí.

A garda told the court Cody’s alcohol issue was “probably one of the worst I have come across”.

The accused had 316 prior convictions and had been “self medicating” for mental health issues.