A Dublin man charged over an attack on his brother Ross Hutch has been remanded on continuing bail in his absence.

Alan Hutch 'no show' in court over alleged attack on brother Ross during 'ongoing dispute'

Ross Hutch, (25), was treated by emergency services after he received a head injury on the night of January 3 last.

His brother Alan Hutch, an unemployed 35-year-old, from Portland Place, in north inner city Dublin, was arrested and charged with assault causing harm at his home address to Ross Hutch. The alleged offence is contrary to Section Three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

He was due to face his second hearing at Dublin District Court on Thursday but there was no appearance by the accused. Judge Gerry Jones agreed to adjourn the case until a later date in his absence to allow time for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to be obtained.

At an earlier hearing, on January 4, Garda Damien Kildea, from Mountjoy Station, had told the court that after Alan Hutch was charged “he made no reply after caution”. One of the bail terms stated he must have no contact with his brother, the injured party in this case

The Garda had said, “there appears to be an on-going dispute between himself and his brother”.

Online Editors