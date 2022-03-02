Airplane passenger who shoved cabin crew and shouted abuse at them on Dublin flight was trying to get to distressed elderly mother

AN airplane passenger who shoved cabin crew and shouted abuse at them on a flight into Dublin was trying to get to his distressed elderly mother who was having trouble with her seatbelt.

Oleg Zagrekov (43) made a "split second" decision that went "catastrophically wrong" for him when he pushed a flight attendant as he went to his mother's aid.

A judge spared him a criminal record after he made a €150 charity donation at Dublin District Court.

Zagrekov, a father-of-nine from An Riasc, Finglas, Dublin pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour on board an aircraft.

The court heard the incident took place on a flight from Lithuania to Dublin on December 14 last year.

Zagrekov became agitated over the issue of his mother fastening her seatbelt and shoved one of the cabin crew members, shouting abuse at them.

He had no previous convictions.

The accused was bringing his elderly mother to Dublin from Vilnius as she had a stroke and he intended her to live with him, his solicitor Philip Hannon said.

On the plane, she was having difficulties with her seatbelt and was distressed and gesturing to him when he went to assist her and rashly pushed past a flight attendant.

His mother became his priority in that split second.

The accused had “no animus” toward the cabin crew and what happened was a “split second” decision that went “catastrophically wrong,” Mr Hannon said.

He behaved in an inappropriate way by pushing past cabin crew when he “should have known better and does know better.” There was no question of any alcohol or malice.

Zagrekov had been working in Ireland for 15 years and was caretaker at an English language college.

He was also involved in a Christian charity. The accused was very involved and rooted in the community here and his children were attending school in the Finglas-Glansevin area.

He was very embarrassed and remorseful over his actions, Mr Hannon said.

Judge Treasa Kelly said the accused had taken full responsibility for his actions and apologised.

“He was obviously trying to keep his mother safe and well,” she said.

She told him to make a charity donation and applied the Probation Act.