AIB gets possession order for MEP Mick Wallace’s home

Judge Jacqueline Linnane rejected arguments made by the politician’s legal team, who opposed the bank’s application, as “devoid of merit”.

A sitting of Dublin Circuit Civil Court heard Mr Wallace told a bank official he was unwilling to surrender the property on Clontarf Road, which is his principal private residence. It heard he had an emotional attachment to the property as he had built it in his spare time.

According to a note taken by bank official Sean O’Carroll, Mr Wallace said he would fight the sale of the property “all the way”, “would have to be taken out in a box” and would “burn it” and “go to jail if necessary”.

The court heard Mr Wallace disputed the contents of the note, but admitted to being emotional in the conversation.

Judge Linnane put a three-month stay on the order after Mr Wallace’s counsel, Jack Tchrakian BL, said his client needed time to arrange his affairs and was happy to hand over the keys at that point.

Brian Conroy BL, for the bank, said it was agreeable to the stay following the commitment made by Mr Wallace to vacate the property.

The judge had been initially reluctant to grant a stay, saying Mr Wallace surely had somewhere else to live.

Referring to a recent bare-chested photograph Mr Wallace posted on social media, the judge said: “Last time there was a photograph of him sitting on a balcony in the shade somewhere in Europe. It looked a lot sunnier than Clontarf”.

The repossession case revolved around a 2004 loan Mr Wallace received in respect of the Clontarf property.

After getting into financial difficulties, the builder turned politician said he reached a verbal agreement with Mr O’Carroll in 2013 to make repayments of €2,000-a-month on the property, which was less than the original monthly mortgage repayment.

The court heard Mr O’Carroll disputed there was any such agreement.

When the bank indicated it was calling in the loan in March 2015, Mr Wallace stopped making the repayments.

He began making them again 13 months later after a fresh repayment proposal was put to the bank by his accountant. The bank did not respond to this proposal.

However, Mr Tchrakian argued the bank had accepted it through its conduct, as it had continued to receive repayments of €2,000 per month from Mr Wallace. He said that for this reason, the bank could not portray Mr Wallace as a non-cooperating debtor.

The court heard the bank put together a proposal in late 2015 for dealing with Mr Wallace’s debts not just on the Clontarf property but also in relation to four other loan facilities relating to buy to let properties in his native Co Wexford.

This would have involved the sale of the Clontarf house and the subsequent provision of a loan to Mr Wallace to buy an apartment in Temple Bar in Dublin. But the bank would not advance any such loan prior to the Clontarf property being sold.

Mr Wallace was unhappy with these terms and did not want to return to live in Wexford, which he was representing as a TD at the time.

The court heard Mr Wallace stated to the bank that his “job and lifestyle was in Dublin”.

His legal team objected to the possession application, claiming Mr Wallace had not breached his mortgage contract with the bank.

However, Mr Conroy said there was a period of 13 months where Mr Wallace did not make any repayments.

He also pointed to the fact Mr Wallace was adjudicated bankrupt in 2016 and that this was of itself a breach of the mortgage contract.

Mr Tchrakian protested that Mr Wallace had tried to reach an arrangement with the bank, submitting six separate written offers. He said Mr Wallace was still open to resolving the matter.

Judge Linnane said the issuing of proceedings in May 2017 followed what had been lengthy discussions and meetings involving Mr Wallace, his accountant and bank officials.

She said the bank had considered Mr Wallace’s overall indebtedness and made a proposal to him.

This, she said, was not accepted by Mr Wallace. The judge said the politician had made it clear he would refuse to cooperate with the sale of the Clontarf property.

She said he had indicated he would fight the proceedings “tooth and nail” and was obviously annoyed when the bank would not finance the purchase of an apartment he intended to buy on Essex Street in Temple Bar.

The judge said that in her view the bank had been “most patient” with Mr Wallace.

She said it tried to put in place a new repayment arrangement, but “nothing would satisfy Mr Wallace other than that the property in Clontarf would not be sold”.

“If the bank didn’t dance to his tune, he wouldn’t cooperate,” Judge Linnane observed.

The judge said that insofar as there were conflicts between the bank and Mr Wallace, AIB’s affidavits were borne out by the facts of the case and the documents exhibited.

She concluded the points made by Mr Wallace’s legal team on his behalf “have no merit” and granted an order for possession. AIB was also granted its costs.

Judge Linnane said the attitude adopted by Mr Wallace had served to increase the legal costs in the case.

