Agoraphobic thief who used stolen bank card to buy food ‘struggles greatly being in public’

Aimee Claffey pleaded guilty to theft and criminal damage Expand

Aimee Claffey pleaded guilty to theft and criminal damage

Eimear Cotter

An agoraphobic young woman who tapped a stolen bank card to buy groceries was in a bad relationship and struggling with addictions to tablets and cannabis at the time, a court has heard.

Aimee Claffey (25) suffers from anxiety and “struggles greatly being out in public”, her lawyer said.

