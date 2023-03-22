| 10.3°C Dublin

Aer Lingus pilot whose finger was broken when door slammed against him awarded €30,600

Ray Managh

An Aer Lingus pilot, who suffered a finger crush injury when a door slammed against him in high winds while he was on an air bridge, has been awarded €30,600 damages against his employer and the operator of Dublin Airport.

However, Judge James McCourt told Captain Simon Moody in the Circuit Civil Court today that he was 50pc responsible for the accident and reduced the award to €15,300 and costs, telling both defendants they could equally share the pay-out half and half.

