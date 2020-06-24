Adrian Donohoe murder trial: Witness says he believed Aaron Brady was reason he was detained by Homeland Security

A witness in the Adrian Donohoe murder trial has told the accused's defence counsel that Homeland Security agents would not have been knocking at his door 'if your client hadn't shot a guard'.

Daniel Cahill (28), a barman living in New York, has been giving evidence via video-link to the Central Criminal Court for the past three days.

He has told the jury that Aaron Brady (29), who denies capital murder, said on three separate occassions while living in the US that he had shot a guard in Ireland.

The witness was being cross-examined this afternoon by Justin McQuade BL in relation to agents from the Department of Homeland Security arriving at his home on the morning of July 25, 2019. On that day he made a statement to gardai at a police precinct in Yonkers.

Mr Cahill told the court he was "frightened" when there was a bang on his door and that he feared for his "life in general", jumping into the attic of the apartment.

He said he spent three to four hours in the attic until he was discovered by a Homeland Security agent and that he was "almost a wreck". He told Mr McQuade: "I was also naked if you want to go into more details to embarrass me, I ran from my bed with no clothes."

Expand Close Det Gda Adrian Donohoe / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Det Gda Adrian Donohoe

Asked if, when his wife, an American citizen, had realised that the people at the door were in uniform was it necessary for her to lie, the witness said she "was afraid and in shock" as well.

Daniel Cahill said that it was around 5am and that he didn't think anybody was aware who it was at the door, telling Mr McQuade: "If your client hadn't have shot a guard then that wouldn't have happened."

When it was put to the witness that agents found cannabis plants in his home, Mr Cahill said: "No they didn't, they found two hemp plants, no marijuana is grown on a hemp plant."

He also told defence counsel that plenty of "false accusations" have been made at him.

It was put to the witness that he was in fear of something else when he heard a knock on his door, and that this was that Homeland Security had an enforcement and removal officer with them and that he faced being placed in a detention centre and being returned to Ireland.

Daniel Cahill said this was not the case, and that he had answered the door a number of years earlier to Homeland Security agents.

He told the court that agents had come looking for Dean Evans, who was "avoiding custody" and has since pleaded guilty to the 2013 murder of Peter Butterly at the Huntsmann Inn, in north Dublin.

Daniel Cahill said that he was a visa over stayer the time Homeland Security came to his door in relation to Evans. He told them he had not been in contact with him and that they left, the court heard.

He said he currently has no status but has filed paperwork in relation to this.

Mr Cahill denied he was detained by Homeland Security last July because he was overstaying his visa.

The witness said that Homeland Security "would also probably investigate if people from another country who are here who have shot people I would imagine".

He said he believed that Aaron Brady was the reason for him being detained by the agents.

The witness was asked if his status was discussed and if he was given an option of speaking to gardai by the agents or being potentially deported.

Mr Cahill said this was not the case, and that he spoke to gardai because he wanted to see justice done for Adrian Donohoe's family.

He said his character has been scrutinised for the past three days and that he was here to "help justice come true".

The witness said that he had a brief conversation with Special Agent Mary Ann Wade that morning before he spoke to gardai and that she informed him of his rights.

"I can answer multiple times I don't recall any conversation with Mary Ann Wade of any length before I spoke to Garda Síochána except that she told me I don't have to do this, she was here to protect my rights," Mr Cahill said.

Justin McQuade BL also put to the witness that the accused alleged he was one of four men who kicked down the door of his New York home and robbed his phone on St Patrick's Day 2015.

Defence counsel told the witness his client has alleged that he was lying in bed and struck over the head, and when the light came on he recognised him and three other named men in the room.

Daniel Cahill said this was not true, that he was working in the Coachmans Inn that night and that there were pictures on Facebook to support this.

He told the court that he helped mediate the return of a phone from one of his friends to another man but said he did not believe it belonged to the accused.

There was a disagreement, the jury was told, involving Aaron Brady and his friend Micky Leneghan with a male friend of Mr Cahill.

The witness told Mr McQuade: "The man you are talking about had a problem with a friend of mine because of a girl."

He added that: "This has nothing to do with me. I've never assaulted Aaron Brady, I've never touched a hair on Aaron Brady's head."

In a brief re-examination, lead prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC asked the witness if he had lied to the jury about what Aaron Brady told him about shooting a guard in Ireland.

Mr Cahill responded: "Not once sir, I have not lied at all on this. My recollection has got me on some aspects but I have not lied."

The accused has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of detective garda Adrian Donohoe (41), who was then a member of An Garda Síochána acting in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

Mr Brady, of New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, also denies robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Pat Bellew at the same location on the same date.

The trial continues on Monday afternoon.

Online Editors