Adrian Donohoe murder trial: Who are the other suspects and will they be prosecuted?

INVESTIGATORS are actively pursuing further prosecutions in relation to the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, it can be revealed.

Over the past year the investigation team has been working around the clock on the Aaron Brady trial but they will now focus on bringing the other suspects to justice.

Since the fatal shooting on January 25, 2013, the murder probe identified a total of 204 persons of interest and most of them have been ruled out.

However, over 20 men and women remain on that list including people who helped the killers as well as relatives and associates with information who are not cooperating with gardai.

We can reveal that five men are formally classified as suspects in the investigation with four having fled the country within weeks of the murder.

The list includes a father and his two sons who lived close to the scene at the time of the robbery. A notorious Border criminal, suspected of orchestrating a number of high-profile ATM raids in the past two years, is also listed as a suspect and is currently in jail facing charges over separate matters.

The fifth man, who was just 20 at the time of the murder and comes from a major smuggling family in Armagh, is the youngest of the suspects and is being investigated for taking part in the robbery. Two other men remain persons of interest although gardai believe they may have been involved in the credit union raid that night.

Suspect A: This suspect was best friends with Aaron Brady at the time of the fatal shooting and is suspected of being centrally involved in the robbery. The man, aged in his late 20s, was frequently named throughout the trial by the prosecution as Brady's accomplice but cannot be identified for legal reasons.

At the time of the murder he lived a short distance away from Lordship credit union and was with Aaron Brady on a daily basis in the week leading up to the robbery. His distinctive BMW was also sighted near the scene earlier that day in what was described as a “scoping exercise” ahead of the events being planned later that night. The Northern Irish man was running a successful business in Boston at the time of the robbery and would spend half the year there before returning to Ireland.

During the trial Aaron Brady described him as a “wealthy man” who would not need to take part in armed raids, a contention strongly denied by investigators. He was stopped with Brady the day after the murder by Inspector John Moroney with both men giving completely contradictory accounts of their movements the previous night. There was evidence given by expert witnesses from the UK that a car very similar to Suspect A's BMW was seen on CCTV three nights before the murder in Clogherhead, close to where the Volkswagen Passat used in the robbery was stolen in a ‘creeper’ burglary at the time.

A car similar to his was also captured on footage from Cortamlet primary school in Newry travelling in convoy with a Passat over half an hour after the murder. Over a month after the murder, Suspect A sold the vehicle to an unsuspecting buyer living in Co Mayo. As garda inquiries intensified and he became a suspect, a garda alert was sent out for the vehicle and it was later recovered in Mayo. Since the murder he has become a father and has married. He is currently lives between Boston and the North although his wife, who is facing serious charges in an unconnected case, remains in Ireland. Aaron Brady travelled to work with him in the US in April 2013, but by the following February the once-best friends had a falling out and haven't spoken since.

Suspect B: The Armagh man is suspected of being centrally involved in the robbery as well as the stealing of the getaway car. The criminal, aged in his early 30s, is also suspected of helping to plan the raid. He was on bail at the time of the murder and signed on at Crossmaglen police station just over two hours before the crime. He has been interviewed by the PSNI about his movements on the day of the murder but has not been formally arrested as part of the murder inquiry. Even before the raid he was well-known to gardai for involvement in serious crime and was arrested by Det Gda Donohoe for the previous armed robbery at Lordship credit union in August 2011, as well as a separate armed raid at Dundalk racecourse that same year.

During his arrest he made a sinister threat to Det Gda Donohoe, stating he knew where the detective's family home was located. Properties linked to him and his sister were raided by police

services on both sides of the Border two months after the murder after receiving intelligence that guns, balaclavas and other items used in the murder as well as proceeds from the robbery were being stored there. However, nothing of evidential value directly linked to the murder was recovered.

Suspect B’s then-girlfriend was also identified as a suspect in the early stages of the investigation after witnesses said the getaway driver was a woman. However, she has since been downgraded as a person of interest who they believe has knowledge of the events which took place that night.

It can also be revealed that Suspect B is under investigation for orchestrating a number of high-profile ATM raids on both sides of the Border which have netted his gang hundreds of thousands of euro and pounds. In one incident he narrowly avoided arrest after gardai foiled an ATM raid. However, the thug’s luck ran out weeks later when he was detained for a separate offence in Dundalk and later charged. He is currently being held on remand with senior officers objecting to attempts for him to secure bail.

Suspect C: The alleged robber was one of the youngest suspects at the time of the Adrian Donohoe murder. The Armagh man, who is also linked to fuel laundering, was named in Aaron Brady's notice of alibi as directing him to move fuel waste cubes at a diesel yard that night, but gardai suspect he was actively involved in the credit union raid.

Analysis of Suspect C’s phone showed that, like Brady, Suspect A and Suspect B, his phone was also inactive an hour before and an hour after the raid. Suspicions around this individual increased and he presented at a PSNI station the following month, on February 22, with his father.

The interview was carried out by gardai and Suspect C claimed that on the day he was collecting a trailer from a yard in Blanchardstown. When asked to account for his movements at the time of the robbery, he refused to engage with the detectives and left the station. His contempt for the process was shown when he refused to sign any memo of interview and told the gardai, investigating the murder of a close colleague, that he would not cooperate with them in any way. Since the murder he has also been targeted in firearms searches by the PSNI.

Like many of his other suspected co-conspirators, he fled the country after the murder. On March 12, 2013, he travelled from Dublin Airport to Perth in Australia. Prior to his departure, detectives again tried to speak to him at the airport before he boarded the flight, but Suspect C refused to speak with them. Within weeks of fleeing the country he was formally classed as a suspect in the investigation.

He later returned home and has been spotted in the Republic socialising in the Dundalk area. He remains under investigation for involved in the Lordship credit union robbery.

The Boston Suspect: The brother of Suspect A is being investigated for assisting the robbery gang before the crime and having knowledge of the raid that was due to take place that night. Aged in his early 30s, it is the prosecution's case that a 999 call made by him from his home near Lordship credit union five nights before the raid was to test garda response times. The Boston Suspect told the emergency operator he saw three suspicious males in his front garden, while Aaron Brady claimed he saw two men. Gardai arrived but saw no evidence of any intruders. The reason behind the bogus phone call would only become apparent much later. He is also suspected of being in Clogherhead the night the Volkswagen Passat used in the Lordship murder was stolen, while gardai have not ruled him out for actual involvement in the raid.

His phone records showed that it was inactive on the night of the murder until shortly after 10pm, when he attempts to contact a person of interest linked to the raid, before failing to connect with devices linked to Aaron Brady and Suspect B. He is currently living in the Boston area where the FBI and Homeland Security have run a high-profile campaign for people within the Irish community with information to come forward. While living there he has also run into trouble with US law enforcement and has been charged with firearms offences.

Suspect A’s Father: The only other person to be arrested as part of the Adrian Donohoe murder investigation, the father of Suspect A was detained at the time Aaron Brady was being questioned in 2018. Gardai suspect the man, aged in his 60s, was involved in scouting the escort prior to the robbery. His car was seen driving at speed past Lordship credit union moments after the raid. At the time of the murder the man was unlawfully at large from prison. After witnesses identified his vehicle being near the scene, the car was flagged on the garda Pulse system.

In late March 2013 it was seized near a service station and taken for examination by the investigation. He attended the garda station later that day demanding to know why his car had been seized. He informed gardai they “hadn't got a clue” and weren't going to receive any cooperation from his family, according to retired Det Insp Pat Marry.

Within weeks of this, Suspect A's father left for the US, and was met by detectives at Dublin Airport in late April where his phone was taken from him. As the inquiry progressed, Suspect A's father told the investigation team that he had information about the events at Lordship credit union and would cooperate with gardai if they came to America.

Retired Det Insp Marry told the court that he dispatched three highly experienced detectives from the NBCI and Dundalk to take the potentially ground-breaking statements from three men they considered suspects.

However, when the officers arrived Suspect A's father sniggered and laughed at them, before being “told to go away”, the retired detective recalled. The man attended every day of the trial, being asked to leave court at times during particular legal arguments, and he continued to profess his family's innocence.

While other people provided logistical support to the gang, gardai believe there are people who hold key information about the murder and continue to appeal to them to come forward and bring all of those involved in the robbery at Lordship credit union that night to justice.

