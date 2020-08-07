Adrian Donohoe murder trial: Jury suspend deliberations for the weekend

The jury in the Adrian Donohoe murder trial have suspended their deliberations for the weekend.

Aaron Brady (29) is on trial charged with capital murder and robbery at Lordship credit union on January 25, 2013.

It is the prosecution's case that the accused fired the fatal shot which killed Adrian Donohoe (41) during the armed raid.

Mr Brady denies this and says he was moving laundered diesel waste cubes at a yard in Cullaville, south Armagh, at the time of the robbery.

The jury of five men and seven women began considering their verdicts on Wednesday and have been deliberating for over six hours.

This afternoon Mr Justice Michael White suspended deliberations until Monday morning.

He told the jury not to talk to anybody about the case, which he said was at a "very sensitive" stage, and to put the trial out of their minds.

Aaron Brady has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Adrian Donohoe (41), who was then a member of An Garda Síochána acting in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

The accused, of New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, also denies robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Pat Bellew at the same location on the same date.

