Adrian Donohoe murder trial: Aaron Brady described as 'skilled and practised liar' who shot garda at 'point blank'

Aaron Brady has been described as a "skilled and practised liar" who shot dead detective garda Adrian Donohoe at "point blank", the prosecution has told the murder trial in its closing speech.

This morning Lorcan Staines SC began addressing the 13-person jury in the trial of Aaron Brady (29), who denies capital murder and robbery at Lordship credit union, Dundalk, on January 25, 2013.

Beginning his closing address, Mr Staines told the court that this was an unusually long case heard in unusual times and that the court has sat for over 100 days.

He told the jury it was hard to imagine the devastation caused by the death of Adrian Donohoe but that they must place emotion to one side and look at the evidence presented in a cold, hard and analytical way.

Mr Staines said the prosecution case was an "overwhelming circumstantial" case together with the admissions from the mouth of the accused wrapped in a litany of lies.

Taking the court through the background of the robbery, he said it was carried out for a base criminal motive and that the gang was in pursuit of money through violence.

Victim: Detective-Garda Adrian Donohoe. Photo: Garda/PA Wire

Victim: Detective-Garda Adrian Donohoe. Photo: Garda/PA Wire

Mr Staines said it was a matter of fact, in his submission, that the accused was under money pressure in the week leading up to the robbery.

There was evidence, he told the court, that Aaron Brady was under strain to come up with a few thousand euro in compensation relating to the criminal case he was facing at the time.

He said texts in the week leading up to the robbery between him and his girlfriend Jessica King supported that he was in need of finances and that he expected the money problems to be resolved that weekend.

Mr Staines said it is the prosecution's case that when he pulled the trigger Aaron Brady knew he he was pointing the weapon at a member of An Garda Siochana acting in the course of his duty.

Counsel said that the shotgun was fired at the detective from six to seven feet at "point blank" and that the natural outcome of such an action was death.

He also said there was evidence to support capital murder by looking at the gang who committed the robbery.

They had significant local knowledge of the back roads, with Border accents, and used the Border which Mr Staines said was "extraordinary useful" for a criminal gang as organised and as slick as this,

The raiders, he said, had a number of minutes to observe the cash escort as it waited in the car park of Lordship credit union before the two men with the firearms proceeded directly to the unmarked Garda car while the two other raiders, one unarmed and one carrying a hammer, ran to the employees' cars.

Mr Staines said that a decision was made to carry a loaded firearm by the gang and that this is only done if a person is expected to meet somebody else carrying a gun to disarm them.

He said it was a credit union where mainly volunteers and retirees worked, and that the only people with loaded firearms would be the garda escort following the credit cash.

Mr Staines also told the jury that Aaron Brady had taken advantage of the enormous disclosure he received from the prosecution over a long period of time to "slowly and carefully assess it" and then used it as the building blocks to construct a detailed false alibi. The court heard that last September, Mr Brady first supplied a notice of alibi saying he was at a yard on Concession Road at the time of the murder before giving a more detailed account on December 20.

He said the accused sculpted a false narrative and that Mr Brady is a "skilled and practised liar."

Counsel said that Mr Brady does what clever liars do, in taking real events and superimposing them onto the falsities.

"He has created a story and used the prosecution disclosure as his building blocks," Mr Staines said.

He added that Aaron Brady has "a litany of lies" which the jury have heard over the past six months.

"Big lies, little lies, clever lies, stupid lies, but all the lies were for the same purpose- the advantage of Aaron Brady," Mr Staines said.

The trial continues before the jury this afternoon.

Aaron Brady has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Adrian Donohoe (41), who was then a member of An Garda Síochána acting in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

The accused, of New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, also denies robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Pat Bellew at the same location on the same date.

Online Editors