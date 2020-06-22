Adrian Donohoe murder accused told New York barman 'multiple times' that he shot a garda in 'robbery gone wrong', court told

THE man accused of the murder of detective garda Adrian Donohoe told a New York barman "multiple times" that he had shot a garda in a "robbery gone wrong", a court has heard.

Daniel Cahill (28), originally from Dublin, was giving evidence via video-link from a Homeland Security building in the trial of Aaron Brady who denies capital murder.

The 13-person jury was told of three interactions between the witness and the accused in New York in 2015 and 2016 in which Aaron Brady allegedly admitted shooting a garda.

The court heard that on one occasion Mr Brady told Daniel Cahill that he was going to shoot a man who had punched him during a bar fight and that it wouldn't be the first person he had shot.

Aaron Brady (29) has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Adrian Donohoe, who was then a member of An Garda Síochána acting in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

The defendant, of New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, also denies robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Pat Bellew at the same location on the same date.

This afternoon Daniel Cahill told the court that he arrived in New York in August 2013 and began working in a bar the following December.

Mr Cahill said he worked in the Coachmans Inn, where the accused drank most weekends, adding that "working in a bar in the Bronx with a pool table you better get thick skin" and that he would deal with an altercation almost weekly.

The witness said he was working one night when Mr Brady was involved in a fight during which he received a gash above his eye.

Mr Cahill said he would "never forget" this because of how Aaron Brady acted afterwards and that he followed him into the bathroom to help Mr Brady clean the cut.

Daniel Cahill told the court that Aaron Brady was "repeating that he was going to kill (the man who punched him)" and "that he didn't know the things he was capable of."

The witness added that Aaron Brady "said he was going to shoot (the man who punched him)" and that he said "it won't be the first person he'd shot and that he's no problem doing it again."

Mr Cahill also gave evidence that the accused was speaking to him while facing the mirror and told him he had "shot a member of Garda Siochana" in Ireland and that it was "stupid to retaliate or mess with him."

The jury was told of a separate incident later that year when Aaron Brady was drunk in the Coachman's Inn and appeared "very upset."

The witness said that Mr Brady told him he "didn't feel right about things he'd done in his life" and that he had "done things that were not going to go away."

Daniel Cahill gave evidence that the accused "mentioned how a robbery gone wrong led to him shooting somebody".

Asked by lead prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC if Aaron Brady said who he had shot, the witness responded: "A Garda Siochana. He never mentioned the person by name".

Mr Cahill said that Aaron Brady did not go into details about the robbery but said the accused "mentioned multiple times he had shot a Garda."

On a separate occasion the following year Mr Cahill said he went to an apartment after work where there were three people as well as Aaron Brady.

Daniel Cahill said the men were talking, "trying to outdo each other", and described the conversations "almost as a pissing competition".

The witness said that "Aaron decided he was the person there with the most experience because he said that he was the only person there who had killed someone."

He said he couldn't recall Mr Brady giving much detail "other than the fact he had shot a guard."

Mr Cahill said that Aaron Brady mentioned it "prevented him from sleeping at times", that it was "a big burden to carry around" and that he "had nightmares".

The court then heard evidence of a separate interaction in the Summer of 2016.

Daniel Cahill said he was driving home after work one night and passing Beahans pub on Katonah Avenue, the Bronx, when he was "flagged down" by Aaron Brady.

He recalled Mr Brady leaning into the passenger side window and telling him "how he thought he was going to go to jail."

Mr Cahill said the accused told him that newspapers in Ireland had "written articles about him".

He told the court that Aaron Brady took out his phone and showed him a screenshot of an article, which included a picture of men at a football match.

Mr Cahill told the court that he remembered the headline saying something about a man on the run for shooting somebody in Ireland living it up in New York.

The witness said he didn't recall being able to tell from the picture shown to him that it was the accused but said that Aaron Brady confirmed to Mr Cahill this was him at the game and that the picture had been taken from his Facebook account.

Daniel Cahill said that he had spoken to the accused once more at a later date by which time Mr Brady told him he was married and had a child.

On that occasion the witness said that Aaron Brady "mentioned the fact gardai were trying to speak to a lot of people", including the accused's friend Micky Leneghan, and that Mr Brady believed gardai were looking for him in New York.

"I don't think Aaron was under the impression that people were going to speak to the police because they were intimidated of him," Mr Cahill said, adding "but he was very worried he was going to get caught because he felt like the net was closing on him."

Under cross examination from defence counsel Justin McQuade BL, the witness said he has received tickets while living in the US but did not have any convictions.

Asked about an incident in July 2019 when was found by Homeland Security agents hiding in the attic of his home, Mr Cahill said that he didn't know it was law enforcement.

He told the court that if he had known it was Homeland Security inquiring about Aaron Brady he would have had a "longer, better conversation" with them.

The cross-examination of Daniel Cahill continues before the Central Criminal Court tomorrow afternoon.









