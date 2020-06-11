Adrian Donohoe murder accused told American woman 'he had shot a cop in Ireland,' court heard

An American woman has told the Adrian Donohoe murder trial that the accused told her while living in New York that he was "in fear of the cops coming to the apartment because he had shot a cop in Ireland."

Molly Staunton (24) was in a relationship with a housemate of the accused, Aaron Brady (29), in the summer of 2016 when he is alleged to have told her that he "was the most feared man in Ireland."

The witness, who was giving evidence via video link from her home in New York, told the Central Criminal Court that Mr Brady said "that he was in fear of the cops coming to the apartment because he had shot a cop in Ireland and that he was worried that he didn't have enough money to take care of his son."

The defendant has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Adrian Donohoe, who was then a member of An Garda Síochána acting in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

Expand Close Adrian Donohoe PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Adrian Donohoe

Aaron Brady, of New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, also denies robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Pat Bellew at the same location on the same date.

Molly Staunton was this afternoon giving her evidence via video link from her home in New York. The court heard that Ms Staunton is an American citizen who lived in the Bronx area of New York but that her father was originally from Mayo and her mother from Clare.

The witness said that in January 2016 she was aged 20 and in a relationship with Tommy McGeary, who was originally from Armagh, and that he lived in an apartment with Aaron Brady in Woodlawn, the Bronx.

Ms Staunton said that another male who was also from Armagh, Ronan Flynn, also lived at the property with her boyfriend and the accused.

The court heard that Ms Staunton worked as a waitress in a bar known as the Press Box in New York city and that she socialised in bars including Behans and the Rambling House, both in the Bronx.

Ms Staunton said that one evening in July 2016 she was at her boyfriend's house where she would visit almost daily.

The witness said they were on a couch in the sitting room and that Aaron Brady had come out of his bedroom.

Ms Staunton said that he was "intoxicated" and was "going kind of crazy" as well as "crying, going on a huge rant."

Ms Staunton said Mr Brady was "really in distress about his life, about his son and trying to be a good father." She said it was hard to understand his accent but that he was ranting about money and the future.

Lead prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC then asked the witness what it was that she heard Aaron Brady say.

Ms Stauton replied: "He said that he was in fear of the cops coming to the apartment because he had shot a cop in Ireland and that he was worried that he didn't have enough money to take care of his son.

She added that Mr Brady said "he was the most feared man in Ireland."

"Ronan tried to calm him down and he eventually went back into his room," she told the court.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Michael White and the jury of six men and seven women.

Online Editors