Adrian Donohoe murder accused tells trial he lied to gardaí to hide the fact he was diesel laundering

The man accused of the murder of Adrian Donohoe has told the Central Criminal Court that he lied to gardaí in the days after the murder to hide the fact he was laundering diesel.

Aaron Brady (29), who denies capital murder, was this morning called by the defence to give evidence in his own trial.

Defence counsel Michael O'Higgins SC said he was going to ask Mr Brady about his background, his movements on the day of the murder and speaking to gardaí in the following days, as well as later travelling to the US and his alleged interactions with Molly Staunton and Daniel Cahill in New York.

Both have given evidence that they heard Aaron Brady admit to shooting a guard.

Asked by Mr O'Higgins if he killed Det Gda Adrian Donohoe, Mr Brady said: "No I did not."

He said that he "never" admitted to killing Det Gda Donohoe and also denied involvement in the armed robbery at Lordship credit union, Dundalk, on January 25, 2013.

Asked where he was at the time of the murder, Aaron Brady said: "I was at 155 Concession Road, also known as the firework house, loading a trailer full of cubes, of diesel".

Mr Brady said he accepted he had told lies when stopped by gardaí the day after the murder and also in a voluntarily statement 10 days later.

The accused said he "didn't want the guards to be alerted to the fact that I was involved in diesel laundering."

Aaron Brady told the court he "had absolutely nothing to do with the murder of Adrian Donohoe" and that in hindsight he should not have told lies.

"But ultimately I was hiding the fact I was involved in diesel laundering, nothing else," he added.

Asked if he was here to tell the truth, the accused responded: "I am."

He has also given evidence about his background, saying he was born in Dundalk and lived in Monaghan, before his family moved to Nottingham, England, when he was aged one.

Aaron Brady said the family returned to live in Crossmaglen, south Armagh, when he was 11 years old.

The accused will continue giving evidence this morning.

He has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Adrian Donohoe (41), who was then a member of An Garda Síochána acting in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

Mr Brady, of New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, also denies robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Pat Bellew at the same location on the same date.

Online Editors