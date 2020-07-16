Adrian Donohoe murder accused can't recall two calls to suspect, court hears

THE Adrian Donohoe murder accused has told the trial he can't recall what him and another suspect spoke about in two phone calls over an hour after the fatal shooting.

Aaron Brady (29), who denies capital murder, was being cross-examined for a third day at the Central Criminal Court.

It is the prosecution's case that Mr Brady shot dead detective garda Adrian Donohoe (41) during the robbery at Lordship credit union, the court was told earlier.

This afternoon prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC took the accused through phone traffic of mobiles attributed to him and two other men who are also suspected of involvement but cannot be named for legal reasons.

The court heard that the phones of the three men were inactive an hour before and after the murder, and that over 80 minutes after the robbery Mr Brady received a 67 second long phone call from Suspect B.

Asked what they spoke about, he said he could not remember. He also said he could not recall what they discussed in a 52 second conversation ten minutes later.

The jury were told that this call was the last activity on Suspect B's phone.

Earlier that evening Suspect B made eight unsuccessful calls to Aaron Brady in a short period of time leading up to 8.30pm.

Asked what this was about, the accused said: "How am I supposed to know what that was about".

It was put to Mr Brady that phones attributed to him and the two other suspects were all inactive between 8.30pm and 10.30pm on the night of the murder. The Lordship robbery was carried out at 9.25pm.

Aaron Brady said he was in a yard in Cullaville loading a trailer during this time.

He said he had no control over the phones of Suspect A and Suspect B, and that he only had control over his own devices, referred to as 'Aaron x' and 'Brades 2'.

The accused said he wasn't with the other two men in this two hour period.

At 10.45pm, the jury were told, Aaron Brady's phone became active again when he attempted to call his girlfriend Jessica King.

He sent her a text two minutes later off his 'Brades 2' phone which read: "Ya awake babes.. Sorry me other phone went dead I couldn't txt ya."

It was put to him that he could have contacted Ms King off the 'Brades 2' phone. Asked if there was any explanation why he didn't do this, he said he normally texted her off the 'Aaron x' phone but it was dead, and decided to use the other device.

Counsel also put it to the accused that two people he had not been in contact since the phones were active again that night were two suspected fuel launders he said he was moving diesel cubes for at the time of the robbery.

Aaron Brady said he did not contact them as he only wanted to work at the yard for two hours before going to fix his relationship with Jessica King.

The accused said that, if he had called them, they would have told him to stay and get it done.

Earlier the court was also shown CCTV footage of the Lordship robbery and murder which was carried out in less than a minute.

After viewing the footage it was put to Aaron Brady that it was a "very slick" robbery.

The accused said he wouldn't agree with that but added that from the footage it "happened very fast".

Mr Brady said he couldn't say if four people seen jumping over the credit union wall and running towards the vehicles in the carpark moved like young men.

An enhanced audio recording, taken from the dashcam of credit union worker Pat Bellew's car, was also played to the court.

A man can be heard shouting: "Give me the f***ing bag, give me the f***ing money."

The accused said he could not say if the man's voice was a Border or local accent as he could not make it out.

He was also asked about CCTV footage taken from Cortamlet Primary School in Newry which showed two vehicles travelling in convoy 40 minutes after the robbery.

Mr Grehan said it would make sense that, if the car used in the robbery was being burnt out at nearby Cumsons Road, another vehicle would travel with it to take the people or persons away.

Aaron Brady said this would be "for the people who done it" to answer and that "it's not for me to comment on."

The trial continues before the jury of six men and seven women tomorrow morning.

Mr Brady has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Adrian Donohoe (41), who was then a member of An Garda Síochána acting in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

The accused, of New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, also denies robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Pat Bellew at the same location on the same date.





