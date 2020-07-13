Adrian Donohoe murder accused calls key prosecution witness 'lying psychopath', court hears

THE Adrian Donohoe murder accused has described a key prosecution witness as a "lying psychopath" while denying he made admissions about the fatal shooting, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Aaron Brady (29) also said that witness Daniel Cahill and three other men assaulted him in his New York apartment after accusing him and his friend of having a threesome with the girlfriend of Mr Cahill's associate

The accused was this morning called to give evidence in his own trial by his defence team and repeatedly denied any involvement in the murder of detective garda Adrian Donohoe (41).

He also denied being involved in the robbery of a car from Clogherhead, Co Louth, three nights before the murder which the prosecution say was later used by the robbers.

Mr Brady told the jury that he lied to gardai in the days after the murder because he was involved in moving laundered diesel cubes at the time and did not want to alert them to this.

The murder trial previously heard from Daniel Cahill, a barman living in New York, who gave evidence that he heard Aaron Brady admit on three occasions that he had shot a guard in Ireland.

Giving testimony from the witness box, Aaron Brady told defence counsel Michael O'Higgins SC that he was assaulted by Mr Cahill and three of his friends at his apartment in the Bronx on St Patrick's Day 2015.

The row, the court heard, was over an alleged threesome Aaron Brady and his friend had with the partner of one of Cahill's friends, which the accused denied happened.

Aaron Brady said that he was due to work the following morning and was lying in bed when he heard two bangs and people shouting 'where the f*ck is he'. Four men entered his room, he said, adding that "Dano just attacked me" and that he headbutted him.

The accused said this went on for around ten minutes and that Daniel Cahill then rang Aaron Brady's friend. During the call, the court heard, Mr Cahill is alleged to have said: "I'm going to cut this bastard's toes off."

The allegations were vehemently denied by Daniel Cahill when put to him in cross-examination previously.

Aaron Brady told the court: "I swear on my son's life that Daniel Cahill stood in that room and done what he done to me. The man is a lying psychopath.

"I never said to Daniel Cahill at any stage that I shot Adrian Donohoe," he added.

Mr Brady accepted that he was previously involved in a fight with a man in the Coachman's Inn bar where Daniel Cahill worked in 2014.

However, he denied he was alone in the toilet with Mr Cahill and made admissions about the fatal shooting while threatening the person who had punched him.

The accused said he was angry and annoyed but added: "I wasn't shouting 'I want to kill him or shoot him'. That never came out of my mouth,"

He also described as "ridiculous" evidence given by Mr Cahill that he made admissions while 'crying into his pint' in the bar at a later date.

Aaron Brady also denied ever being in a named individual's apartment where Daniel Cahill said he overheard the accused admit to shooting a guard.

Mr Brady was asked by his defence counsel about his movements on the night of the murder, and gave an account of moving laundered diesel waste cubes at a yard at 155 Concession Road in Cullaville, south Armagh.

He also said that there "was absolutely no casing" of the credit union happening when him and his friend, Suspect A, were captured on CCTV driving by the premises earlier that afternoon.

Mr Brady said that the car was "travelling at 20 or 30mph. I don't know what you can see" and added that there "was no casing going on."

The accused was asked why he had told untruths to Sgt John Moroney, who spoke to him the day after the fatal shooting, when questioned about his movements at the time of the robbery.

Aaron Brady said he did not think "for one second" that the guards would be "serious" about him being involved in the Adrian Donohoe murder.

"So I never offered straight up off the bat 'look I'm involved in diesel laundering'," he said.

The court heard that he later gave a voluntary statement to gardai on February 5 and 6, 2013, during which he gave an off-the-record account saying he was at the diesel yard on Concession Road at around 8pm but failed to get a forklift started and left.

Aaron Brady said that "regardless on or off the record, I did not want to implicate myself in dumping diesel cubes around my community" and that he did not want the guards knowing this.

He told the jury that he was "in a state of depression" following the murder when articles appeared in newspapers about the fatal shooting using a pixelated image from his Facebook page.

Aaron Brady said he was in the Wright Venue in Swords, Dublin, when his mother rang him "roaring crying" that he was on the front of a Sunday newspaper.

"I know the papers aren't allowed to name me," he said, but claimed that he was "geographically named" through references to Crossmaglen.

The court heard he was under pressure from the local community and that his father Tony, who was the chairman of Crossmaglen Rangers GAA Club, stepped down.

The accused said that he was at a courthouse in the weeks after the murder, in relation to road traffic charges he was facing, when a person walked up to him, grabbed him and said 'Brady you're not welcome here you bastard'.

Aaron Brady told the trial that he left for the US in April 2013 to "get a better life" and "get away from being blamed."

The jury heard that he first stayed in Boston where he worked with his friend, Suspect A, who ran a business over there.

He said that in February 2014 he drove to New York for his birthday, taking Suspect A's father's car, and "went missing for a couple of days."

Mr Brady said "no one knew where I was" and that this caused a fallout between him and Suspect A, who he has not spoken to since.

The accused will continue giving evidence before the jury of six men and seven women tomorrow morning.

He has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Adrian Donohoe (41), who was then a member of An Garda Síochána acting in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

Mr Brady, of New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, also denies robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Pat Bellew at the same location on the same date.

Online Editors