Adoption of girl against birth mother’s wishes ‘not proportionate’ to situation, court told

Girl (17) wanted foster mother – who has cared for her since she was a baby – to adopt her

Tim Healy

A decision to allow the adoption of a 17-year-old girl against the wishes of her birth mother was “not proportionate” to the situation, the Supreme Court has been told.

The Court of Appeal by a 2:1 majority, gave the go-ahead last August for the girl, identified as Miss B, to be adopted by her foster mother who has continuously cared for her since she was a few months old.

