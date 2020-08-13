| 14.6°C Dublin

Admissions of guilt, a tissue of lies and overwhelming circumstantial evidence were key to the case against Aaron Brady

Robin Schiller

Overwhelming circumstantial evidence tied together with admissions from his own mouth, wrapped in a litany of lies, was the State's case against Aaron Brady.

There was no smoking gun. Forensics specialists found no DNA linking him to the scene of the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, the murder weapon wasn't located, and the proceeds from the robbery were never recovered. Most of those suspected of involvement fled the country and people who had information were reluctant to assist gardai.

However, following one of the biggest murder inquiries in the history of the State, the investigation team at Dundalk garda station gathered a wealth of evidence across two continents.

