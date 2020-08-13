Admissions of guilt, a tissue of lies and overwhelming circumstantial evidence were key to the case against Aaron Brady

Overwhelming circumstantial evidence tied together with admissions from his own mouth, wrapped in a litany of lies, was the State's case against Aaron Brady.

There was no smoking gun. Forensics specialists found no DNA linking him to the scene of the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, the murder weapon wasn't located, and the proceeds from the robbery were never recovered. Most of those suspected of involvement fled the country and people who had information were reluctant to assist gardai.

However, following one of the biggest murder inquiries in the history of the State, the investigation team at Dundalk garda station gathered a wealth of evidence across two continents.

Read More

The prosecution, over the course of 66 days in front of the jury, carefully weaved these separate strands of circumstantial evidence together which they said proved beyond reasonable doubt that Aaron Brady (29) fired the fatal shot which killed Det Gda Donohoe.

This was composed using a variety of aspects; motive, his ties to the robbery of the getaway vehicle, the communications blackout between the suspects at crucial times around the murder, the lies told and the admissions made by Aaron Brady himself.

The first strand of evidence was motive. The robbery itself, the prosecution said, was carried out purely for monetary gain and not for any other cause.

They said texts retrieved from Brady's phone showed he was in financial difficulty leading up to January 25, 2013.

He had promised to pay for a new car for his girlfriend, Jessica King, and also had to pay compensation over a separate court matter he was facing. These financial burdens added up and were a strain, but in one text that week he told Ms King that he was expecting to come into money by the weekend.

The prosecution presented significant evidence linking Aaron Brady, and his alleged co-conspirators, to the theft of the vehicle used in the robbery three nights earlier.

There were text messages showing contact between Brady and Suspect A in the early hours of that morning.

These communications ceased for the night at 1.22am and a short time later Suspect A's vehicle was seen returning to his home near Bellurgan, before there was a call to his brother. These would be the last contacts on the phones of Brady and Suspect A until the following afternoon, while Suspect B's phone was also silent that night.

The car left a short time later and was recorded fuelling up at the Ballymacscanlon petrol station. Suspect A and his brother are seen getting out of the car, with movement in the rear of the car suggesting at least one other person was inside. Prosecutor Lorcan Staines SC questioned who would fuel up their car in the middle of the night, unless they were going for a long drive.

The prosecution relied on CCTV footage from around Louth showing a BMW travelling to Clogherhead where it was spotted driving up and down the main street after 3am. The car used in the robbery, a Volkswagen Passat, was stolen in the nearby Hillcrest estate in an “efficient” burglary that night. Expert evidence given by Andy Wooller, an imagery analyst with UK based Acuity, stated that this vehicle, with its distinctive roof, was very similar to the BMW belonging to Suspect A. Mr Wooller also gave evidence that two cars travelling in convoy in the direction of Dundalk through Annagassan at 3.41am were identical to a BMW 5 Series and a Volkswagen Passat.

There was no further trace of the vehicles but at 4.51am a car was seen returning to Suspect A's home, inferred to be his BMW. It was the prosecution's contention that the Volkswagen Passat was “stashed” at a house or a yard in the hour between the two CCTV sightings. Aaron Brady couldn't remember where he was that night, only telling the trial he was sure he wasn't in Clogherhead robbing a car.

Another central aspect of the prosecution's circumstantial case was Suspect A's BMW driving past Lordship credit union at 1.46pm on the afternoon of the robbery, which they said was a scoping exercise. Aaron Brady, Suspect A and Suspect B earlier had lunch at a service station in Monaghan. They then drove towards Suspect A's home, but passed by it, and made the two-kilometre journey to Bellurgan Service Station where Suspect A was captured on CCTV buying two bottles of water. Senior counsel Brendan Grehan put it to Brady during his cross examination that this was quite odd. Why drive past Suspect A's home and take the journey to Bellurgan service station, located directly beside Lordship credit union, to simply buy two bottles of water?

What made this event more suspicious was that, despite it being a miserable January day, the car's passenger side window closest to the credit union was down as it passed the building. Brady himself told the jury that he was “probably” in the car with Suspect A and B as it

drove by Lordship. He denied it was a scoping exercise ahead of what was taking place later that night, but he couldn't say why the window was down. His only suggestion was that he could have been throwing rubbish out the window.

Like many criminal trials, the prosecution also relied heavily on phone contact as part of the case, or rather the lack of it.

Within days of the murder, gardai had applied to access Aaron Brady's phone records and this would be extended to cover other suspects and persons of interest.

Gardai noticed a suspicious pattern when they closely examined the telecommunications. There was a blackout among the phones of four suspects at crucial periods before and after the murder. The last activity on either of Aaron Brady's phones was at 8.01pm when he spoke with Suspect C for 25 seconds, also the latter's last contact before the robbery. Suspect B last used his phone at 8.29pm after making a flurry of calls, eight in total, to Brady. Suspect A's last contact was with Suspect B at 7.58pm.

The phones went dead and stayed inactive during the robbery shortly before 9.30pm, and remained silent for over an hour after. Suspect A's brother, linked to the Passat robbery, attempted to contact Brady and Suspect B shortly after 10pm but the calls didn't connect.

But then, within 10 minutes of each other from 10.38pm, the four suspects' phones all became active again. There was a barrage of calls to each other, their relatives and their partners. Suspect B rang Aaron Brady three times, but during the trial the accused said he couldn't recall what they spoke about. This was the last time Suspect B's phone was used.

Brady told the trial he didn't use his own phone because he was moving diesel waste cubes, and he couldn't say why the phones of the other men were off. He told the jury that even when Suspect A collected him from the diesel yard, they weren't in phone contact, despite saying he rang him in his voluntary statement 10 days after the murder.

Mr Staines said it would be “an unbelievable piece of bad luck” if this was all a coincidence.

Evidence from the robbery itself suggested that the gang involved must have been made up of local men. They were slick, organised and forensically aware, while they had intimate knowledge of the rural back roads leading across the Border. The raid was similar to a previous raid at Lordship which meant that, at the very least, they had local information of that incident. Witnesses also stated the men spoke with distinctive Border accents.

What a coincidence it would be, Mr Staines said, if at the exact moment Aaron Brady said he was moving laundered diesel cubes in a yard in Cullaville, a gang of local, young and athletic men were targeting a cash-in-transit convoy just 13 miles away.

There was also evidence of the isolated site where the getaway car was burnt out. The area at Cumsons Road, near Newtownhamilton in Armagh, was a rural laneway off the beaten track, and the prosecution's case was that only people with local knowledge of the area would be able to access it.

There was evidence given in the trial that a white Ford Transit Van was seen dumping diesel cubes at Cumsons Road six months before the murder. The registration number matched a van that was stored at the diesel laundering yard in Cullaville. By his own admission, Aaron Brady said he had driven this van, but denied ever being at Cumsons Road. It would have to be another strange coincidence if the accused was connected to a vehicle seen along this isolated rural roadway just a few months before the car used in the murder was burnt out there.

One witness also gave evidence that he saw a BMW 5 Series driving at speed along Chalybeate Road to the nearby burn site at around 10pm that night, before returning about 20 minutes later. It was another sighting of a vehicle matching Suspect A's BMW at a critical part of the murder.

There was also suspicion around the accused's self-admitted lies in the days after the murder. He lied, he accepted, on several occasions about his movements that night. The prosecution said he was not just an admitted liar, but also a “compulsive liar”. Aaron Brady, they said, told big lies, little lies, stupid lies and clever lies, all for the personal advantage of himself.

He first told Inspector John Moroney on the roadside near the scene the following day that he was at the home of his girlfriend from around 7pm until 3am. His account completely contradicted the version of events given by Suspect A to the Inspector moments later. The lies grew greater when Aaron Brady, who was staying at a property within the cordoned off scene, said he did not know about the murder until waking up on the morning of January 26.

The deception continued when he walked into Dundalk garda station 10 days later to clear his name, as he put it, over rumours going around his community of his involvement in the murder.

In a formal statement, he said he was near the diesel yard at Cullaville before going to the house he was staying at in Annaghmare, watching the Fast and Furious 5, and he then went to Jessica King's home. But in an off-the-record account, he said he went into the yard for 15 minutes but left after failing to start a forklift. The lies extended beyond Brady himself, and he admitted he got Ms King, who was just 17 at the time, to give him a false alibi. These lies, Aaron Brady said, were because he didn't want to alert gardai that he was involved in diesel laundering activity.

It was the prosecution's case that the lies were told to hide the fact he was at Lordship credit union shortly before 9.30pm carrying out the murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe.

As the murder inquiry intensified and gardai began targeting them in specific searches, the pressure on the suspects increased.

Within a matter of weeks five men now suspected of involvement - Suspect A, his brother, his father, Suspect C and Aaron Brady - all fled the country. Mr Staines told the jury this would be another unusual coincidence if none of them were involved in the Lordship robbery but decided to move to “far-flung corners” of the world within weeks of the crime. Brady himself had fled to the US just five days after the PSNI searched his home and on the same day that his new British passport had arrived.

He settled in the Woodlawn area, an Irish community in the Bronx borough of New York. Mr Staines said in his closing speech that Aaron Brady believed this to be a safe haven where he was beyond the long arm of the law.

“As time went by his confidence grew and he wore the shooting of Adrian Donohoe like a badge of honour,” he told the jury, and that Brady used it to “intimidate” and “curry influence” amongst others. He was confident, Mr Staines said, that when the police came looking nobody would talk. Brady was wrong about this.

It was in the small community of Woodlawn where Aaron Brady's loose lips would ultimately seal his fate.

Daniel Cahill, a Dublin native working as a barman in New York, gave damning evidence about the accused before the Central Criminal Court.

He recounted three occasions during which Aaron Brady admitted to shooting a garda – once following a bar fight, once while sitting alone at a bar counter crying into his pint, and once in a friend’s apartment. Each time Mr Cahill said Brady spoke of having shot a guard in Ireland and what it was like to kill someone.

During a fourth encounter, he said Brady showed him a newspaper article of an unnamed suspect in the Adrian Donohoe murder, which he said referred to him.

For three days Daniel Cahill was giving evidence under robust cross-examination, but his testimony was clear and consistent, saying that he heard the admissions directly from Aaron Brady's mouth. He was accused of being linked to the Ryan crew, to dissident activity and to having IRA connections - the latter two described as “outrageous” questions by the Judge. Images were also produced in court of Cahill with the late Vinnie Ryan and Dean Evans, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of Peter Butterly. Cahill said he knew the men from his youth but that was as far as their connection went.

The other New York witness, Molly Staunton, was less definitive in giving her evidence and the jury were warned about her testimony.

She spent two days in the witness box via video-link but, in the words of Brady's senior counsel Michael O'Higgins SC, her evidence swayed back and forth like a pendulum.

At first, she said Aaron Brady admitted to murdering a cop during a drunken rant, but then told the court she couldn't be sure under cross-examination from Fiona Murphy SC.

Ms Staunton doubled down on this, saying she didn't want the evidence hanging on her word. She was later shown a video of her garda interviews and then told the jury that Aaron Brady definitely told her he had shot a cop.

In his closing address, Mr Staines put it to the jury if it was possible that two people, completely unconnected to one another, lied and were mistaken when they said Aaron Brady confessed to murder.

He said that it would be “some string of unfortunate events” if the various strands of evidence linking Aaron Brady to the murder of Adrian Donohoe were an enormous mistake and a lie.

It was the defence's case that Aaron Brady was not at Lordship credit union that night, but rather 13 miles away engaged in diesel laundering activity on Concession Road.

His senior counsel described the prosecution case as “smoke and mirrors”, and put it to the jury that there was smoke but “where is the fire?”.

The garda investigation was criticised, with a key defence issue being that the location where Brady said he was that night was never searched by the PSNI.

Mr O'Higgins also described the prosecution case as “highly sculpted” and “editorialised".

The determination was left to the jury who retired to deliberate over six months after the trial began, having sat for 117 days.

(INCLUDE VERDICT)