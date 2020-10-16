Addict who stabbed doctor three times in back with needle is jailed

A father of two who took a needle out of his own arm and used it to stab a doctor three times in the back has been jailed for one year.

Stephen Ennis (30) chased down and stabbed the medic at St James Hospital after he was found having a seizure outside a garda station.

Ennis of Cashel Road, Crumlin, Dublin, pleaded guilty to assaulting a person providing medical care at the hospital on March 7, 2020. He has 72 previous convictions, including convictions for violent disorder, possession of drugs for sale or supply, possession of knives, burglary and begging.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard how Ennis had been found collapsed outside Pearse Street Garda Station having a seizure and was brought by ambulance to St James's Hospital in Dublin 8.

Garda Ciaran O'Sullivan told Fiona Crawford, prosecuting, that while in the hospital Ennis would not stay on his trolley and was bothering nurses before appearing to calm down.

Ennis agreed to have a blood sample taken and a doctor inserted a needle into his wrist.

shouting

Ennis then withdrew the needle, held it over his head and charged towards the doctor, the court heard.

The doctor ran away from Ennis down the corridor shouting for help but the two ended up bundled on the floor together, the court heard. A healthcare worker came to his assistance and got Ennis off of the doctor.

The doctor was unaware that he had been stabbed three times in the back until he was told so by his colleague.

Ennis was brought back to the garda station where he was deemed to be unfit to be interviewed for some time.

When interviewed, he said he did not remember much of the incident but admitted he had stabbed the doctor.

Gda O'Sullivan agreed with Keith Spencer, defending, that his client was a heroin addict and that the seizure was caused by withdrawal symptoms.

The officer also accepted Ennis was behaving "erratically" in the hospital and was "babbling" that somebody was going to kill him.

Mr Spencer told the court that his client used "clean needles" so the doctor would not have caught a transferable disease.

He also told the court his client had been introduced to heroin while in prison for a minor offence.

Counsel said Ennis is completely drug free for eight months since going into custody. He has two children.

Judge Martin Nolan said "thankfully" the doctor appears to have made a complete recovery.

He said he accepted that Ennis "probably did not mean to do it" and has no memory of the offence.

Judge Nolan sentenced Ennis to one year imprisonment.

Herald