Actor’s son went ‘out of control’ after drinking bottle of rum given as Christmas present, court told

AN actor’s teenage son went “out of control” in Dublin city centre after he drank a bottle of rum he had been given as a Christmas Kris Kindle present.

Evan Wycherley (19) scaled railings into an office building, roared abuse at passers-by and spat in a garda station, where he became violent after his arrest.

The accused, a lifeguard and son of well-known actor Don Wycherley, was spared a criminal record when he made a €300 charity donation at Dublin District Court.

Judge Bryan Smyth struck the charges out.

Evan Wycherley, of The Stiles Road, Clontarf, Dublin pleaded guilty to trespassing in a manner likely to cause fear, public intoxication and threatening and abusive and insulting behaviour in the incident. He also admitted violent behaviour at Store Street garda station.

Garda Seamus Donoghue said on December 17 last year, he was on patrol at Abbey Street Lower when he saw the accused had jumped the railings into the grounds of the VHI building.

Wycherley was in an intoxicated state and “somehow managed to” climb the railing again out of the building and onto the street.

He began shouting and roaring abuse at passers-by. He was asked by the gardaí to calm down before being arrested. It was clear that he was highly intoxicated, the garda said.

The accused’s “dreadful behaviour” continued when he was taken to the station, where at one point he spat at the hatch where he was being processed, before being taken to a cell.

Wycherley was “fairly out of control” on the night, Gda Donoghue said.

A couple of days later, he returned to the garda station “with his tail between his legs” and apologised profusely.

“I believe this was probably a moment of madness,” Gda Donoghue said of the incident. “Whatever the reason for the intoxication, I would say it was out of character.”

Criminal damage and obstruction charges were withdrawn by the prosecution. The court heard compensation had been paid for the damage at the garda station.

Wycherley had been in a Kris Kindle the week before Christmas and someone gave him a bottle of Bacardi which he consumed, his solicitor Yvonne Bambury said. He had never drunk it before and was not used to spirits.

The accused, whose father accompanied him to court, was “extremely sorry”, Ms Bambury said.

He did his Leaving Certificate last year, was working as a lifeguard and hoped to get into college to study psychology.

Judge Smyth told the accused to pay €300 to Focus Ireland and struck the charges out after this was done.

The accused's father Don Wycherley has appeared in TV shows including Father Ted, Bachelor's Walk and Ballykissangel.

