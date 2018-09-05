'Love/Hate' star Barry Keoghan has been disqualified from driving for two years after admitting to a garda he was using a car without insurance.

Actor Keoghan gets two-year ban after admitting to garda he was driving car without insurance

The 25-year-old actor, who is currently working in the US, did not attend Killarney District Court where he faced Road Traffic Act charges.

Mr Keoghan enjoyed a breakthrough role in the smash hit Irish crime drama, 'Love/Hate'.

He has since starred in the 2017 blockbuster 'Dunkirk' alongside Mark Rylance and Cillian Murphy, as well as 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer', with Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell.

He faced two charges yesterday in Killarney District Court before Judge David Waters.

Detective Garda Stephen Hourigan said that he stopped a car at 1.25pm at Fossa, Killarney, on November 30, 2017, that was being driven by Mr Keoghan.

The garda asked for his driver's licence and insurance.

He said that Mr Keoghan, of North Clarence Street, in Dublin, agreed to produce both.

"He admitted on the day he had no insurance to drive the vehicle," Det Gda Hourigan said.

Judge Waters was told that Mr Keoghan has a total of 11 previous convictions, all under the Road Traffic Act.

He convicted Mr Keoghan, fined him €250 and disqualified him from driving for two years.

The actor began his career in 2011 and has been honoured with an Irish Film and Television Award.

