Action over cervical smear readings to continue after Joan Lucey’s death

Joan Lucey had waived anonymity in the case to secure what her family described as 'justice'

The children of retired nurse Joan Lucey, who passed away while suing the HSE and two laboratories over the reading of her cervical smears, are expected to take over the case following her death.

Oonah McCrann SC, counsel for Mrs Lucey, told the High Court she would be applying for the case to be “reconstituted”.

The application is due to be heard on Wednesday afternoon. It is not being opposed by the HSE.

Mrs Lucey’s claims for general damages for pain and suffering fell away when the 73-year-old grandmother, from Dingle, Co Kerry, passed away last Friday.

However, the action can be reconstituted as a fatal claim, with her children replacing her as plaintiffs.

While Mrs Lucey’s general damages claim could have commanded damages in the region of €500,000, a reconstituted claim for solatium damages, or damages for mental distress, would command in the region of €35,000, as well as funeral expenses and out of pocket expenses from the original proceedings.

Last November Mrs Lucey sued the HSE, Clinical Pathology Laboratories Incorporated and MedLab Pathology Ltd in relation to the alleged misreading, misinterpretation or misreporting of her cervical smears taken in February 2011 and August 2011. Her claims were denied.

As her health deteriorated, her lawyers twice made courtroom appeals for her case to be resolved through mediation. Mediation was eventually agreed to, but she died the day before it was scheduled to begin.

Ms McCrann mentioned the application to Mr Justice Kevin Cross on Wednesday morning.

She said the court would be aware of Mrs Lucey’s tragic death and that she was looking for permission for short service of a motion to reconstitute the proceedings.

Ms McCrann said all of the parties had received draft copies of the notice of motion and affidavit.

Patrick Hanratty SC, for the HSE, said it was agreeable.

Eugene Gleeson SC, for Clinical Pathology Laboratories Incorporated, said it was also agreeable provided a related claim it has against a third party proceeds at the same time.

His clients have joined as a third party consultant obstetrician Dr Mary McCaffrey of The Scotia Clinic, Tralee , Co Kerry, claiming there was an alleged failure to assess or investigate Mrs Lucey when she attended the clinic on April 29, 2011 and that this was a missed opportunity to diagnose pre-invasive disease.

Mr Justice Cross said he did not know if the third party was ready and that he had never said the case was dependent on the third party case proceeding at the same time.

Luán Ó Braonáin SC, for the third party, said he had no view on the reconstitution application as the claim was not against his client.

Simon Mills SC, for Medlab, said he was content for proceedings to be reconstituted, subject to a motion his side has to also join the third party.

Mrs Lucey was a district nurse in west Kerry for many years, having returned to work in order to support her three children after her husband Robbie died in 1995.

Her requiem mass on Monday heard she had touched “innumerable lives” through her work.

“Courage, strength and bravery are words that have been used to describe Joan. She was also a fighter in the face of injustice”, Fr Michael Moynihan said.

Online Editors