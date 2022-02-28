Accused to fight claims that he burgled Famine ship on docks

The Jeanie Johnston Famine replica ship on the docklands

A DUBLIN man has pleaded not guilty to burgling the Jeanie Johnston replica famine ship in the city’s docklands.

Andrew Macken (28) got into the tall ship, which is moored on the north quays, and was found with stolen property and wearing a merchandise jacket, it is alleged.

He is also accused of having a stolen electric bicycle at the time.

Mr Macken, with an address at Forth Road, East Wall, is charged with burglary at the ship – that he entered a work cabin and committed the offence of theft.

He is further charged with knowingly possessing a stolen electric pedal cycle, both offences alleged to have taken place on December 7.

At Dublin District Court, his defence told Judge Bryan Smyth Mr Macken wanted to contest the charges and a date for the hearing would be required.

The court heard there would be five prosecution witnesses and the case would take around an hour. Judge Smyth adjourned the case, which will be heard on a later date.

Mr Macken was remanded on continuing bail in his absence.

Previously, the court heard it was alleged gardaí received a report of a trespasser on the Jeanie Johnston ship.

According to the prosecution, the accused had entered the ship and when gardaí spoke to him he was wearing a Jeanie Johnston merchandise jacket and admitted he got it from a cabin.

It was alleged other property was taken including a mobile phone and stamps.

While gardaí were at the scene, security from the nearby Citibank building approached them and said the accused had abandoned an electric pedal cycle at the side of the building.

The gardaí questioned the accused and it was not his bike, it was alleged.

On the earlier court date, bail was granted in Mr Macken’s own bond of €200 with no cash lodgement required.

Under conditions, he is to stay away from Custom House Quay and the Jeanie Johnston ship.

Mr Macken is to sign on daily at Store Street garda station and obey a curfew at his home between 11pm and 6am.

A disclosure order for prosecution material included any CCTV evidence. The accused was granted free legal aid following a defence application.