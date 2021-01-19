Accused ‘threatened to slice his ex’s throat’, court told

A MAN has been accused of phoning his ex-partner and threatening to “slice her throat and burn her gaff” over a domestic violence case.

The accused, in his 20s, is alleged to have made the “heinous threat” to stop the woman coming to court.

Judge David McHugh said he had “no hesitation” in refusing the accused bail.

The man appeared in Blanchardstown District Court accused of breach of a domestic violence order his ex had taken out against him.

Objecting to bail, a garda said he believed the accused would make threats and intimidate the alleged victim if released.

He said the woman came to a garda station on December 16 and reported that her ex had phoned her and made threats to “burn her gaff, slice her throat and she won’t be showing up at the next court date”.

The alleged victim was visibly shaken at the time.

In evidence, she told the court the first call was from a private number and when she asked who it was, a male voice said “you know who it is.”

She hung up, and in a second call, he was screaming and shouting that he was going to burn her house, slice her throat and “make sure you can’t come to court”, she said.

The woman said she lived alone with her child, was “absolutely terrified for my life” and did not know what the accused was going to do.

Applying for bail, defence barrister Ciaran MacLoughlin said the man was presumed innocent.

