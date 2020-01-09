A Dublin man has appeared in court charged in relation to the alleged attempted abduction of a woman in her 60s earlier this week.

A Dublin man has appeared in court charged in relation to the alleged attempted abduction of a woman in her 60s earlier this week.

Accused said alleged attempted abduction was 'joke that went wrong' - court hears

Martin Gallagher (20), of Rusheeny Avenue, Hartstown, has been charged with false imprisonment and assault on Monday, January 6, at Blackhorse Avenue.

The court heard he replied: “I’m sorry, it was a joke that went wrong” after being charged with the offences.

Gda Paul Kirwan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of the accused at Blanchardstown Garda Station.

The garda told the court that Mr Gallagher made no reply when the charges were put to him.

However, defence counsel for the accused asked the court to note that his client claims he replied: "I’m sorry, it was a joke that went wrong" after being charged.

There was no application made for bail and Martin Gallagher was remanded in custody to appear in court again next week.

Gardai are continuing to appeal for witnesses in relation to the incident to come forward.

In a previous statement a Garda spokesman said they "believe that at approximately 7.30am on the morning of 6 January 2020, the injured party spoke briefly to a lady who was walking a dog. They met close to Cumiskeys pub.

"Gardaí are anxious to speak to this person who was walking their dog, and who may be in a position to assist with the investigation.

"Anyone with information should contact Blanchardstown Garda station is

01-6667008.”

Online Editors