Accident investigator tells teleporter murder trial pensioner appears to have been walking away when she was hit

Chrissie Treacy (76)
Michael Scott (58) of Gortanumera, Portumna, Co Galway.

Eoin Reynolds

An accident investigator has told a murder trial that a pensioner appears to have been walking away in an attempt to escape the impending impact of a teleporter being driven by her nephew.

Investigator John Hayes told the Central Criminal Court trial of Michael Scott who is on trial for the murder of his 76-year-old aunt Chrissie Treacy that a pedestrian would have been “clearly visible” through the back window of the teleporter.

