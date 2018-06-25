The mother of Tinder rapist Patrick Nevin has denounced her son for his horrific crimes and urged any other women who he attacked to come forward.

Abuse I suffered no excuse for his actions - mother of Tinder rapist is 'House of Horrors' survivor

The 'Sunday World' yesterday revealed that the twisted sex offender is the son of 'Dalkey House of Horrors' victim Cynthia Owen.

"There are no excuses for what he did," she said. Ms Owen was just 11 when she gave birth to a girl in 1973. The baby was later found stabbed to death in a Dún Laoghaire laneway.

Ms Owen claimed the baby was killed by her mother. She had been raped by her father, Peter Murphy, from the age of eight and was also sold for sex by her parents, both of whom were alcoholics.

Cynthia Owen is the mother of Tinder rapist Patrick Nevin. Photo: Damien Eagers

Yesterday, Ms Owen pleaded with any other victims of her rapist son to come forward. "I want them to know they will be believed and that there are no excuses for what he did," she said.

Nevin (36) was convicted in the Central Criminal Court last week after it heard he committed three sex attacks in 11 days after meeting women on the Tinder dating site. The UCD graduate faces life in prison.

Tinder rapist Patrick Nevin. Photo: Collins Courts

Speaking to the 'Sunday World', Ms Owen said she disowned Nevin when he attacked a woman when he was just 17.

She said her sexual abuse as a child was no excuse for the crimes committed by Nevin.

"Let me be very clear about this. His childhood should not be used as an excuse in any of these cases. "A lot of people have had tough upbringings but we do not do what he did," she said.

"This was a man who, aged 33, with a good job, a top-quality education and a beautiful family to live for, decided to methodically plan to meet women online and then attack them. "There is no excuse for what he did and my family history should not be used in this matter.

"There are no connections," she added. Nevin was born in 1981 and taken to Denmark by his father when he was nine-years-old. As a teenager, he sexually attacked his friend's mother and beat her unconscious.

He was convicted of oral rape and sexual assault, but served only a short term in a Danish jail because of his age. On his release, he returned to Ireland. In 2001 Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin jailed Nevin for seven years for a brutal assault on his then partner, during which he threatened to kill her and beat her two pet dogs to death with a bannister rail. Last week, after initially pleading not guilty, he admitted raping a woman at Bellewstown, Co Meath, on July 12, 2014.

He further admitted sexually assaulting a second woman at an unknown location in Co Meath on July 16, 2014. He was found guilty last November of sexually assaulting a Brazilian student at the UCD campus at Belfield on July 23, 2014. Nevin, a father-of-two, has been in custody since last December but has former addresses at Meadowlands Court, Mounttown Road, Dún Laoghaire, and Dundalk, Co Louth. He will be sentenced on July 26 when victim impact reports will be given to the court.

