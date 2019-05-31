An Abu Dhabi-based businessman has brought High Court proceedings against a man and a woman living in Wicklow over the supply and breeding of falcons.

Abu Dhabi businessman seeks to stop Wicklow man supplying falcons to anyone but him - High Court

United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based, Abdullah Rashid Ahmed Almana Mansoori, has brought the case against Kenneth Smith and Laura Churchard, both of Hawkslodge, Toolestown, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow.

Falconry is a traditional sport in the UAE, dating back thousands of years, and on the wider Arabian Peninsula. It is particularly popular with the Emirates ruling elite.

Mr Mansoori of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, seeks several orders including an injunction preventing Mr Smith from supplying falcons to any other party other than Mr Mansoori.

He seeks a declaration that the purported termination by Mr Smith of an alleged agreement concerning the breeding of birds last December is invalid and ineffective.

Other reliefs sought against Mr Smith include declarations that Mr Mansoori is the full owner of the breeding stock allegedly maintained by Mr Smith.

Mr Mansoori also seeks an order against Ms Churchard that she holds certain lands in Co Wicklow in trust for him, and that she transfers the lands to him (Mansoori).

The matter was briefly mentioned, on an ex parte (one side only represented) basis, before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds.

The judge granted Mr Mansoori's lawyers permission to serve notice of the proceedings by regular post and by email after the court heard there had been difficult serving the proceedings on the defendants.

The case comes back next week.

