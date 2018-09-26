A student whose Leaving Cert marks were wrongly totted up says the error, which has denied her a place in veterinary medicine at UCD, is an "absolute and utter disgrace".

'Absolute disgrace - error marking my exam denied me place at UCD,' says student in High Court action

Rebecca Carter (18) has brought High Court proceedings against the State Examination Commission (SEC) over its decision not to re-check her results before mid-October, effectively costing her a place at UCD.

Ms Carter, of Ardcolm Drive, Rectory Hall, Castlebridge, Co Wexford, also seeks an injunction against UCD restraining the college from refusing her a place on the course.

"It is an absolute and utter disgrace that this error has denied me a place in veterinary medicine," stated Ms Carter in a court document.

Both the SEC and UCD have opposed the action, which opened before Mr Justice Richard Humphreys, and deny any wrongdoing in the matter.

Ms Carter repeated Leaving Cert exams in May 2018 and was just six points short in the first round of offers for veterinary medicine in UCD.

She was one point short in the second round. She sought a re-check of her business exam script, which revealed that the examiner had wrongly totted up the marks.

The commission was contacted but she was told it could not correct the error until mid-October, the court heard.

Micheal P O'Higgins SC said it was hoped that "common sense would prevail" and that "bureaucratic tape would be cut".

Counsel said this was not the case and the SEC and UCD appeared to be blaming each other over the matter.

The case continues today.

