Aaron Connolly ‘lied from the beginning because he murdered Cameron Reilly,’ court hears

Defendant Aaron Connolly (pictured) denies murdering Cameron Reilly. Photo: Collins Expand
Cameron Reilly was found dead on the morning of May 26, 2018 Expand

Defendant Aaron Connolly (pictured) denies murdering Cameron Reilly. Photo: Collins

Cameron Reilly was found dead on the morning of May 26, 2018

Fiona Magennis

Aaron Connolly, the man accused of murdering teenager Cameron Reilly who was found dead in a field four years ago, “lied from the beginning of this investigation to the end” because he murdered his friend, a barrister for the State has told a murder trial jury.

In his closing speech to the jury today, prosecuting counsel Dean Kelly SC said Aaron Connolly didn’t lie because he experimented sexually with Cameron Reilly or because he had been smoking weed on the night. Mr Connolly lied, counsel said, because “he murdered his friend Cameron Reilly in that field”.

