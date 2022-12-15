| 0.8°C Dublin

Close

breaking Aaron Connolly found guilty of murder of teenager Cameron Reilly

Killer (23) denied murdering the 18-year-old by asphyxiation in Dunleer, Co Louth, but said he blacked out for an hour after consuming drugs

Aaron Connolly has been found guilty of the murder of Cameron Reilly Expand
The late Cameron Reilly Expand

Close

Aaron Connolly has been found guilty of the murder of Cameron Reilly

Aaron Connolly has been found guilty of the murder of Cameron Reilly

The late Cameron Reilly

The late Cameron Reilly

/

Aaron Connolly has been found guilty of the murder of Cameron Reilly

Fiona Magennis

A 23-year-old man has been found guilty of the murder of Cameron Reilly, the teenager who was found dead in a field in Dunleer, Co Louth, in May 2018.

The Central Criminal Court jury of seven women and five men returned a unanimous verdict this afternoon on what was their third day of deliberations in the case.

Most Watched

Privacy