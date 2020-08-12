| 21.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Aaron Brady: The low-level criminal who grew to wear murder of Adrian Donohoe like a badge of honour

Aaron Brady Expand

Close

Aaron Brady

Aaron Brady

Aaron Brady

Robin Schiller

Life was good for Aaron Brady in early 2013.

The young man from Crossmaglen was in a steady relationship with Jessica King, an attractive girl from Cullaville, and was renting his own property in Armagh. Every weekend after partying with his friends in Ridleys nightclub in Dundalk they would return to the prefab to continue their drinking sessions into the early hours of the morning. His father also had the prestigious role as chairman of Crossmaglen Rangers, one of the country’s most successful GAA clubs, where Brady played at underage level.

But despite all this, there were financial burdens hanging over him from a court case, and he needed to make quick, easy cash. This greed would have fatal consequences.