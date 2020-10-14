Aaron Brady sentenced to 40 years for capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe

Aaron Brady was convicted of the murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe

AARON Brady has been sentenced to 40 years for the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe and 14 years for robbery.

After a trial of 122 days Brady was found guilty of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe during an armed robbery at Lordship Credit Union seven years ago.

At his sentencing hearing today, the mandatory term of life with a minimum of 40 years in prison for capital murder was handed down.

His 14 year term for robbery will run concurrently with the murder sentence.

Victim impact statements were heard by the court, inclduing from his wife Caroline.

"I will never recover from what I had to see at Lordsip that night," she said in the statement to the court.

"Sometimes I can't get the images out of my mind."

She said there were "absolutely no words" to express the impact of the murder on her and their children.

They will miss maving their daddy at all the firsts in their lives.

A victim impact statement from Det Gda Donohoe's parents Hugh and Peggy Donohoe was read to the court by his father. He struggled to fight back tears as he paid tribute to his son.

"He brought so much joy to our lives.

"He never forgot his mother's birthday or Mother's Day.

"He was as good a son as you could ask for. We miss him every day," he said.

He said his son would like to surprise them, including by brining his siblings home from abroad for a surprise 60th.

"It's hard to believe that such a good man came across such evil that night.

"From that day forward, it's impossible to find joy in life."

The court also heard a statement from Det Gda Donohoe's partner Det Gda Joe Ryan about the devastating impact the murder had on him and his career.

The raiders pointed a gun at the garda and threatened to kill him.

"I had no doubt they were going to kill me," his statement read to the court said.

He got vivid flashbacks of the night, couldn't sleep and was eventually diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) that ultimately forced him to retire 10 years early from An Garda Síochana.

It was the prosecution's case that Brady (29) fired the fatal shot during the raid at Lordship credit union in Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

He denied this and claimed he was moving laundered diesel waste cubes at a yard in south Armagh at the time.

However, following a 28-week trial, the jury of seven women and five men returned guilty verdicts on counts of capital murder and robbery.

