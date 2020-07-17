Aaron Brady denies telling key witness he is 'most feared man in Ireland', court hears

The Adrian Donohoe murder accused has denied telling a key prosecution witness that he is the most feared man in Ireland, the trial has heard.

Aaron Brady (29), who has pleaded not guilty to capital murder, was giving evidence for a fifth day at the Central Criminal Court.

This morning under cross-examination from prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC he was asked about his notice of alibi as well as evidence given by two witnesses based in the US.

Molly Staunton and Daniel Cahill have both said that while living in New York they heard the accused admit to shooting a guard.

In her evidence Ms Staunton said that she was present in Aaron Brady's apartment with two other men in the Summer of 2016 when he said he had murdered a cop.

Mr Brady accepted that she was a truthful witness doing her best and agreed with aspects of her account, but said she was mistaken about him saying he had shot a cop and denied making any admissions. He also said the word 'cop' was not in his vocabulary and that he would use either 'guard' or 'police'.

"The fact is I didn't shoot Adrian Donohoe, I didn't shoot anybody," he said.

He told the jury he recalled the incident in the New York apartment saying he was angry because two gardai had called to his wife's parent's home in Tralee, Co Kerry, and "blackened" him.

Expand Close Det Gda Adrian Donohoe / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Det Gda Adrian Donohoe

Counsel also asked Mr Brady if he told Molly Staunton he was "the most feared man in Ireland."

Aaron Brady laughed when this was put to him saying: "I definitely didn't say that, that's ridiculous."

He described Molly Staunton as a "nice girl" but that she was "mistaken on a lot of things".

The accused also said she was "vulnerable" and described the interruption by a male while she gave her evidence via-video link from a house in New York as "disgraceful".

He was then asked about the evidence of Daniel Cahill who said that on three occasions he heard the accused admit to shooting a Garda.

Aaron Brady accepted he was involved in a fight at the Bronx bar where Mr Cahill worked and that he received a scar above his eye after being punched in the face.

However, he denied saying he threatened to shoot the man who assaulted him and that he had shot a member of An Garda Siochana in Ireland.

Mr Brady also said he was not alone with Daniel Cahill in the toilet cleaning his eye after the fight, telling the jury his friend was also in the bathroom.

He told Mr Grehan "if someone hit you and you were with your friends" that they would come to your aid.

"I'm not suggesting someone would hit you," he said to counsel.

Aaron Brady repeatedly denied the conversations with Daniel Cahill ever happened and described him as "a liar" and a "psychopath."

Mr Grehan put it to the accused that a psychopath is someone with "no morality, no empathy, that blames others, manipulates others and lies to get out of any situation, playing the victim," and suggested Mr Brady "look closer to home" at the description.

Earlier the court heard that solicitors acting on behalf of Mr Brady supplied the prosecution with a notice of alibi over a week before the trial was scheduled to start.

In the notice, sent to the DPP on September 26 last year, said that the accused was in a yard at 155 Concession Road at the time of the offence. The trial had been scheduled to begin on October 7, 2019, but was adjourned.

The letter also said that the notice of alibi was being served outside the statutory period and that the defence intended to reserve their position on it until a full review of disclosure in the case, but due to the amount to be reviewed it was being served.

On December 20 last a notice of alibi including a more detailed account of Mr Brady's movements at the time of the murder was supplied to the prosecution.

The jury were told that on July 27, 2018, Aaron Brady was given the formal alibi warning during a court appearance notifying him he had 14 days to serve notice of an alibi.

The trial continues before the jury of six men and seven women on Monday morning.

Mr Brady has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Adrian Donohoe (41), who was then a member of An Garda Síochána acting in the course of his duty, at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan, Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

The accused, of New Road in Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, also denies robbery of approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques from Pat Bellew at the same location on the same date.

Online Editors