A four-year old girl suffered catastrophic head injuries and died, after a fireplace fell on top of her, an inquest has heard.

'A young life taken in such tragic circumstances' - girl (4) died after fireplace fell on top of her, inquest hears

Jodie Lawlor Tyrrell, of Knockbrack, Cloughjordan, Co Tipperary, did not show a pulse or a heartbeat when paramedics arrived 17 minutes after the incident and had checked the little girl for life signs, Limerick Coroner’s Court heard today.

The fatal accident occurred on October 21, 2017, at a house at Mountheaton, Roscrea, which the girl’s foster mother June Whelan had purchased and was renovating at the time.

Ms Whelan was too distraught to give evidence, and her deposition was read into the record by Inspector Dermot O’Connor, Henry Street Garda Station.

Ms Whelan stated she went to the house with Jodie and two other children, aged 5 and 7, and a babysitter, to do some “interior painting” at the property

The three children had been “outside playing” but returned inside after it began to rain.

“Jodie was in the kitchen, playing house, and (pretending) to make coffee. Jodie was in my view and then she left the room (to join the other children)," stated Ms Whelan.

“The three children were moving about the house...T hen I heard a bang.”

“One of the boys came running out (of the sitting room) and said ‘mammy mammy, Jodie is dead’.”

“I saw Jodie on the ground.”

“The fireplace was on the floor, and she was lying inside the arch of the fireplace on the ground.”

“I put my hand under Jodie's head. There was a lot of blood.”

Ms Whelan contacted emergency services who dispatched an ambulance to the house.

“I saw Jodie move her right leg and I believed there was life in her.”

“I picked her up and cuddled her close into me.”

Paramedics travelling from Birr, Co Offaly, arrived at the house 17 minutes after receiving the emergency call.

"They worked on Jodie…she had no heart beat and she was not breathing," Ms Whelan said.

She said she accompanied Jodie by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) where she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving there.

“She was my little girl and I wanted to keep her warm,” Ms Whelan said.

Paramedics Seamus Pike, and Stuart Frazer who were on duty at Birr Ambulance Station, said they received an emergency call about “a head injury to a child”.

They were then informed “a fireplace had fallen on the head of the child”, and, “the child was in cardiac arrest”.

They “found the child lying on the floor, framed in the surround of a fireplace”, Mr Pike stated.

“There was a large amount of blood loss and severe trauma. The mother was attempting CPR when we arrived...There was no sign of life.”

Stuart Frazer, stated a fireplace in the sitting room looked “as if the surround had fallen from the wall”.

Retired Garda Sergeant, Oliver Duggan, Banahar Garda Station, who was on duty on the day said he informed the child’s maternal mother of the tragedy.

He said he went to the house where the incident occurred and observed a “timber” fireplace that contained “blood stains” along “the inner rim”.

Nigel Whelan, June Whelan's husband, stated he identified his foster daughter’s body in the morgue at UHL.

Pathologist, Dr Gabor Laskai, who carried out the post mortem on the girl’s body, told the hearing, she died from a “head injury” which caused “substantial bleeding”.

Coroner John McNamara recorded an “accidental death”, caused by “traumatic skull and bone fractures” as concluded in Dr Laskai's autopsy report.

Addressing a large gathering of the girl’s loved ones, Mr McNamara said: “Jodie was much loved. It is very sad that such a young life was taken in such tragic circumstances. It was clearly a chance accident."

