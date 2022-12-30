A year at the WRC: From sexual harassment claims at RTÉ to the largest ever unfair dismissal award

From the biggest ever unfair dismissal award to sexual harassment claims at RTÉ, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has heard a number of significant cases this year.

Here are 10 of the most noteworthy decisions that have been made and claims that were heard at the WRC in the past 12 months.

In May, the WRC more than doubled its previous record award by making a compensation order of €329,000 against an undisclosed software company which sacked a sales executive without a formal warning over bullying allegations.

Adjudicating officer Breiffni O’Neill wrote that in the “niche sector in a very small country where both employers and recruitment agencies are easily known to one another” it was “extremely difficult” for the complainant to find work again after losing a job paying nearly €220,000, less a bonus package.

However, he cut the award back to 75pc of the tribunal’s maximum jurisdiction in the case of two years’ salary because of the sales executive’s contribution to his own dismissal.

The award was more than double the next-largest compensation order this year, €120,000, made in January against another IT firm, Econocom Digital Finance Ltd, for the unfair sacking of sales executive Ray Walsh.

Read More

2. Debenhams staff take redundancy battle to WRC

Two-and-a-half years on from the closure of every Debenhams store in Ireland, the WRC called on a test case to determine statutory complaints by 750 former staff over the manner of their redundancies in 2020.

The complainant, Mandate shop steward Jane Crowe, was a key leader during the 406-day picket mounted by the workers on the closed stores which was ultimately broken up by gardaí in April 2021.

At a hearing in October, she sat opposite the company’s liquidators Andrew O’Leary and Kieran Wallace of KPMG, who presided over the wind-up of the stores.

The men deny what Mandate has claimed: that both they and the management of Debenhams Retail (Ireland) Ltd failed to provide information or meaningfully consult with the trade union on the redundancies.

The union’s general secretary Gerry Light said the mass redundancy was “preordained and predetermined” before any consultation began.

The case is still out for decision.

In August, the WRC also found a Department of Social Protection deciding officer was wrong to refuse a part-time worker at the department store a statutory redundancy payment by discounting time the employee had spent on layoff as service. The tribunal made an order against Debenhams Retail (Ireland) Ltd so that her redundancy could be paid out of the social insurance fund.

Read More

3. Sexual harassment claims at RTÉ

Expand Close Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh

In May, lawyers for broadcaster Blathnaid Ní Chofaigh said their client would give evidence of being sexually harassed at RTÉ in support of a discrimination claim under the Employment Equality Act.

Ms Ní Chofaigh pulled her statutory complaint in September – saying she had agreed with her bosses to “draw a line in the sand and move on”.

Read More

Just a month later, former radio newsreader Noel Fogarty accused the broadcaster of unfairly sacking him for sexually harassing a colleague – named only as ‘Ms X’ in those proceedings – who worked with him on the radio news night shift.

He announced he was withdrawing his claim after his drunken texts to Ms X were read out at hearing in October.

In November, the woman known as Ms X, Kasia Czernik, came before the tribunal with her own complaint under Employment Equality Act, seeking damages of €300,000 over RTÉ’s handling of the matter.

The tribunal has yet to issue its decision in the matter.

Read More

4. Manager drank himself ‘comatose’

In October, a supermarket was ordered to pay nearly €40,000 for sacking an alcoholic manager who drank himself “comatose” on vodka on the premises when his employers went away to a wedding.

The tribunal upheld Eamon Murphy’s complaint against Michael Connolly & Sons Ltd, which trades as Connolly’s Supervalu in Bagenalstown, Co Carlow.

The store owners maintained there had been an “incalculable” breach of trust justifying the complainant’s dismissal.

However, the adjudicating officer, Michael McEntee found the store had discriminated against the manager on the basis of a disability – and that an alleged breach of trust could not be a defence for an employer in such a case unless the legal principle was tested in a higher court.

Read More

5. ‘Flawed’ sex harassment probe at training company

Last month the tribunal upheld a discrimination claim against a training company after finding it vicariously liable for the harassment and sexual harassment of a lecturer by her colleague at a state training centre in the midlands on April 27, 2021.

The complainant said the man into her classroom uninvited and “leered” at her before he went over and sexually assaulted her in the presence of her classroom of adult students by putting his hands on her hips and pushing his genitals into her.

The man told an internal investigation he “stumbled and put his hands on her” – before making a legal threat and demanding the complainant apologise.

The adjudicating officer in the case, John Harraghy, found the man had been left feeling “vindicated” by a “flawed” investigation and found the lecturer had been discriminated against on the ground of gender and victimised, awarding her nearly €90,000.

Read More

6. Factory worker loses claim over ‘anti-British’ songs on repeat

In April, the tribunal rejected a claim for sectarian harassment made by Glen Weir, a Protestant worker who claimed he had been “intimidated” out of his job at Anord Mardix (Ireland) Ltd of North Link Business Park, Coes Road, Dundalk Co Louth, because colleagues were playing “anti-British” songs on repeat.

One of the songs included the lyrics “go home you British b*****ds”, the complainant told the WRC, adding in his evidence that he emailed a HR manager saying he “could not work for the IRA”.

Rejecting his claim, an adjudicating officer found the claimant had only given evidence of a once-off act and that factory bosses had shown they acted to stop it happening again.

Read More

7. Homeless family’s discrimination claim heads for High Court

In March, Bridget O’Reilly, her partner Phillip O’Neill and their two children were granted compensation orders totalling €22,000 against Atlantic Troy Ltd, trading as the Charleville Park Hotel, after the WRC found they were discriminated against as members of the Travelling Community by being refused emergency homeless accommodation under a rule requiring guests to produce a credit card.

The WRC order in the O’Reilly case was overturned in October on appeal to Cork Circuit Court, when the hotel operator’s owner, Supermacs boss Pat McDonagh, gave evidence that the hotel’s policy was to only take bookings from people with credit cards.

The Free Legal Advice Centre, which represented the family, had called the WRC decision an “important clarification” of equality law confirming that the prohibition on discrimination on the grounds of housing assistance extended to hotels.

The Circuit Court ruling quashing the decision is now being appealed to the High Court.

Read More

8. Fine Gael councillor’s €300,000 unfair dismissal suit

An unfair dismissal claim for some €312,000 by Co Wicklow Fine Gael councillor and chartered accountant Edward Timmins was heard by the tribunal over the course of three days of hearing in May and August this year.

Mr Timmins has accused his employer, AB Group Packaging Ltd, of dismissing him from his €108,000-a-year job as finance director in a “sham” redundancy process after he had a falling-out with the owner over cash withdrawals from the company.

The firm, which had been a major subcontractor making paper bags for Primark, maintains it had to restructure its operations after a failed attempt to expand to the United States.

The parties are awaiting adjudicating officer Jim Dolan’s decision in the case.

Read More

9. Drumbear Lodge care home nursing director wins dismissal award

A Co Monaghan care home which sacked its nursing director in the wake of a deadly Covid-19 outbreak there during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020 was ordered to pay her over €63,000 in compensation in October.

Caroline McAree’s legal team accused bosses at Newbrook Lodge Nursing Home ULC, trading as Drumbear Lodge Nursing Home, of “attempting to blame [the nursing director] for the tragic outbreak”, calling it “grossly unfair”.

Adjudicating officer Emer O’Shea found there was no evidence for “inferences of misconduct or poor performance” and ruled the dismissal unfair.

10. Discrimination claim over Aer Lingus uniform rules rejected

Earlier this month the WRC rejected a discrimination complaint by an Aer Lingus cabin crew manager who claimed female flight attendants were being “sexualised” by uniform rules requiring them to wear heels and nylons.

Elizabeth Barry’s legal team had claimed the airline “still perpetuates the trolley dolly image” with its new Louise Kennedy-designed uniform, launched in 2020.