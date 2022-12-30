| 9.8°C Dublin

Close

A year at the WRC: From sexual harassment claims at RTÉ to the largest ever unfair dismissal award

dd Expand

Close

dd

dd

dd

Stephen Bourke

From the biggest ever unfair dismissal award to sexual harassment claims at RTÉ, the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) has heard a number of significant cases this year.

Here are 10 of the most noteworthy decisions that have been made and claims that were heard at the WRC in the past 12 months.

1. All-time record unfair dismissal award

Most Watched

Privacy