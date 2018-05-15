A mother whose newborn son died just days after his birth at Midland Regional Hospital has settled her High Court action over his death.

'A terrible succession of tragedies' - mum whose son died two days after birth settles High Court action

Baby Stevie Cullivan was named after his father who died following a heart attack months before his son's birth and death three years ago.

Sandra Cullivan who had hoped a part of her husband would live on in their son had sued the HSE for shocked induced psychiatric injury she says she suffered over the death of her baby three years ago. Sandra Cullivan's counsel Oonah McCrann SC with Doireann O’Mahony BL told the High Court today it has been a very traumatic time for the widow and mother.

The terms of the settlement are confidential. Sandra Cullivan was 36 when she went to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar to be induced on April 28 2015.

Her baby Stevie Cullivan, named after his father who died following a heart attack the previous December, was born at 11.59pm, but he died two days later on April 30. A verdict of medical misadventure was returned at the inquest in to the death of baby Stevie who suffered a lack of oxygen to the brain shortly before birth.

Outside court today Ms Cullivan in a statement said it had been a very long and hard road to get answers. "Stevie had only two days in this world. No words can express my grief but with the help of my legal team I got answers," she said.

She added: "I would encourage all women and families to insist on answers and not be afraid to to get help in asking tough questions."

The Midland Regional Hospital apologised to Ms Cullivan by letter and offered sincere and deepest sympathy on the sad loss of Stevie.

"The hospital would like to again convey our sincere apologies for the deficits in care that were identified as part of the review that took place. I can confirm the recommendations outlined in the review have been fully implemented," the hospital general manager Shona Schneemann said in a letter. Sandra Cullivan (40), Ribbontail Way, Longwood, Co Meath had sued the HSE over the death of her new born son.

She claimed her labour was chaotic and allegedly inadequately supervised with no proper midwife assistance. The CTG monitoring, it was alleged was grossly inadequate. Signs of fetal distress in the second stage of labour it was claimed were not identified and the baby suffered a hypoxic ischaemic insult.

Sub standard care it was claimed was provided to Ms Cullivan and her unborn child and there was, it was claimed, a failure to ensure proper midwife attendance during the labour and an alleged failure to have in place continuous CTG monitoring. Liability was admitted in the case. Ms Cullivan's whose husband Stevie had died on December 2014 was admitted to Midland Regional Hospital on April 28, 2015 with her mother by her side as her birth partner.

Early CTG monitoring was reassuring but it was claimed there was no CTG recording at certain points. Her side contended had there been one to one midwife care there would have been early warning signs of fetal distress and the opportunity to intervene before the hypoxic ischaemic episode had damaged the baby that he was beyond resuscitation. Baby Stevie was delivered at 23.59 on April 28 and was intubated and resuscitated and referred to a Dublin hospital where he died on April 30 2015. Ms Cullivan suffered severe shock when she was told her baby boy had died and was extremely traumatised and suffered psychiatric injury consequent to the shock.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross offered his sympathy to Ms Cullivan on her "terrible succession of tragedies."

Online Editors