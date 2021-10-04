‘A show trial to brand me an anti-vaxxer’: Pharmacist objects to fitness to practise hearing over social media post

A Dublin pharmacy owner, who is facing two allegations of professional misconduct over a social media post which appeared to support an anti-vaccination group, has claimed she is the victim of a politically motivated “show trial” by the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland (PSI).

The PSI’s fitness to practise (FTP) committee heard claims on Monday that pharmacist Janet Dillon, who owns a pharmacy in Manor Street in Stoneybatter, had shared a video of an anti-HPV vaccine group, Regret, on the pharmacy’s Facebook page on March 27, 2018.

The video claims that several young girls suffered severe conditions after they took the vaccine, Gardasil, to protect against the HPV virus which is a known cause of cancer, particularly cervical cancer.

Counsel for the PSI, Eoghan O’Sullivan BL, said around the same date Ms Dillon had also “liked”, using her personal Facebook account, a comment in reaction to the video which stated: “Wouldn’t be giving that vaccine to my daughter. It is not safe.”

Mr O’Sullivan said the allegations amounted to several breaches of the Code of Conduct for pharmacists including that they should not act in any way to damage the good name of the profession.

The PSI claims that Ms Dillon’s conduct in “liking” the comment on Facebook was “infamous or disgraceful in a professional respect”.

While Mr O’Sullivan said the PSI was sympathetic to the plight of young girls who featured in the video who genuinely believed there was a connection between their conditions and taking Gardasil, he said such a view was “totally and utterly at odds with the unequivocal science on this issue”.

Ms Dillon, a registered pharmacist since 1993 who also owns two other pharmacies in Newbridge, Co Kildare, and Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, did not attend the hearing amid claims that she was unable to secure a locum to operate her pharmacy as well as being denied access to her barrister because he was unable to attend the hearing.

In a statement read out on her behalf by solicitor Maria Dillon, the pharmacist said she had to engage a barrister because of “previous victimisation by the PSI” in what she claimed was a “David v Goliath contest”.

Ms Dillon said it was unconscionable that the PSI would not postpone the hearing until January 2022 when her barrister would be available to attend.

She claimed her offer to give an undertaking not to publicly comment on the State’s vaccine policy was rejected because the PSI registrar “wanted a political show trial with the opportunity to publicly humiliate me through the mass media and virtue-signal on behalf of the PSI its unquestioning obedience to State vaccine policy”.

“I take great exception to the fact that this show trial sets out to inflict reputational damage and brand me as an anti-vaxxer which I clearly am not,” Ms Dillon said.

She pointed out that her pharmacies had taken full part in the roll-out of flu and Covi-19 vaccine programmes.

Ms Dillon said she also personally knew one of the families in the Regret video who were not against vaccination but campaigning for “informed consent” to allow them weigh up the risks against the benefits of important decisions about their health.

Ms Dillon recalled that the then HSE chief executive, Tony O’Brien, had accused such families of being “emotional terrorists” in 2017.

She also pointed out that an expert group had last year recommended the establishment of an urgent compensation scheme for people who suffered harm as a result of vaccines.

The pharmacist claimed her Facebook post had no detrimental impact on the uptake of Gardasil as vaccine rates had increased over the following year.

In response, Mr O’Sullivan said it was regrettable that Ms Dillon had not attended the inquiry and instead provided what was “an inflammatory and factually incorrect statement”.

Mr O’Sullivan said Ms Dillon’s comments were also “illuminating” as they left “very little doubt” about her motivation when she shared the post on Facebook.

He said the PSI had made numerous attempts to fix dates for the inquiry which had regularly been cancelled “at the 11th hour” by Ms Dillon, while she had not provided “a screed of evidence” about her difficulties in obtaining a locum.

The barrister said it was also unfortunate that Ms Dillon with her statement was trying to use a public forum to further agitate issues relating to Gardasil, Regret and the HPV vaccination programme.

A consultant paediatrician and specialist in infectious diseases, Professor Karina Butler, told the inquiry that HPV is a common virus which accounts for around 5pc of all cancers worldwide.

Prof Butler, who is also the chairperson of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee, said 90 women die every year in Ireland from cervical cancer linked to the HPV virus.

She told the FTP committee that major reviews had been carried out by the World Health Organisation and the European Medicines Agency after reports that the HPV vaccine was causing chronic fatigue and chronic pain syndromes

The inquiry heard that the original vaccination rate in Ireland for the HPV vaccine after its introduction in 2010 was 81pc but it had fallen to 51pc as a result of such reports.

However, Prof Butler said no causal link was found between Gardasil and such health problems and the reviews concluded it was “an extremely safe vaccine”.

She said there was a role for healthcare professionals, including pharmacists, in ensuring public confidence in the vaccines as research had shown they were highly trusted by patients.

Zoe McCormack, who made the original complaint about Ms Dillon to the PSI, told the inquiry that she was shocked that a pharmacist would share a video that suggested the HSE was not giving the public all the information it had about the HPV vaccine.

Ms McCormack said it was a disgusting lack of responsible professionalism by a pharmacist whom she would have expected would be sharing evidence that the vaccine was completely safe for girls.

She said she had withdrawn her complaint as she believed it was a matter for the PSI to decide if it wanted to proceed with the issue.

The hearing was adjourned until Tuesday morning.