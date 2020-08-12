| 21.2°C Dublin

A night of terror: How the senseless events leading to the death of Adrian Donohoe unfolded

Robin Schiller

THE evening of January 25, 2013, started like any other normal work night for Adrian Donohoe.

He said goodbye to his wife and their two children and set out from the family home in Bellurgan for Dundalk garda station, where he was stationed having been a garda for 17 years.

He then made the short trip into town and shortly after 8pm he took up the regular Friday night duty of providing an armed escort for the credit union takings being collected across the Cooley Peninsula.