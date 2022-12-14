| -2.8°C Dublin

Close

‘A lamentable tale’ – Woman defrauded her elderly mother out of her own home

High Court in Dublin Expand

Close

High Court in Dublin

High Court in Dublin

High Court in Dublin

Tim Healy

A High Court judge has found that an elderly widow was defrauded out of her family home by one of her daughters.

Marie Gibson had sued parties including her daughter Pauline Gibson, as well as a solicitor who had allegedly advised the parties regarding a loan agreement relating to the property. and a fund-appointed receiver.

Most Watched

Privacy