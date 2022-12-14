‘A lamentable tale’ – Woman defrauded her elderly mother out of her own home

A High Court judge has found that an elderly widow was defrauded out of her family home by one of her daughters.

Marie Gibson had sued parties including her daughter Pauline Gibson, as well as a solicitor who had allegedly advised the parties regarding a loan agreement relating to the property. and a fund-appointed receiver.

Mr Justice Brian Cregan found it was the fraudulent transfer of her home at Castletymon Green, Coolock, Dublin, which occurred in 2003 but was not discovered until 2017.

He found the solicitor Kevin O'Gorman had been negligent in the performance of his duties towards Marie Gibson in 2003 and throughout the transaction.

The Judge made the finding as he set aside a transfer made between Marie and her late husband John Gibson and their daughter Pauline Gibson in 2003.

He held that no valid transfer of the house had occurred.

Even if there had been one, the judge said that he would have no hesitation in setting it aside on the grounds of fraud and undue influence committed by Pauline Gibson.

The judge described the case as being "a lamentable tale".

He said that shortly after the death of her husband in 2017 Marie Gibson, who is an elderly widow in her 80s discovered that in 2003 her daughter Pauline had defrauded her parents out of their family home and had purportedly arranged for the transfer of that property to herself.

While the house was worth €250,000 in 2003, Marie Gibson and her husband did not get a cent from the purported transfer of their home, the judge said.

He said that in 2003 their daughter had borrowed €190,000 from First Active by way of mortgage on the property.

The judge said, if this fraud was not enough, Kevin O'Gorman had acted as solicitor for both parties to the transaction.

"Mr O'Gorman conducted the transaction in a grossly negligent fashion and failed to advise Marie Gibson and her late husband either properly or at all in relation to the transaction" the judge said, adding that Mr O'Gorman was not accused of fraud.

The judge said that Marie and her husband "were never made aware that they were purportedly transferring their home in its entirety to their daughter for no consideration," he said.

He said that Pauline Gibson forged their signatures on these documents, resulting in the property being registered in Pauline's name.

The fraud the judge aid only came to light when Mr Gibson died in 2017.

Shortly afterwards Marie Gibson learned that her daughter had defaulted on the 2003 bank loan, which had been acquired from EBS by Promontoria Oyster DAC.

It appointed a receiver over the property, which the Gibsons acquired from Dublin City Council in 1977.

The Judge said as a result Marie then went to her current solicitors Gaffney Halligan, who instructed Hugh O'Flaherty Bl in the proceedings.

Mr Justice Cregan was ruling in proceedings brought by Marie Gibson, against Mr O'Gorman Practising under the title Kevin O'Gorman &Company Solicitors, her daughter Pauline Gibson, and receiver Paul McCleary.

She sued Mr O'Gorman for professional negligence.

Mr O'Gorman had claimed that in 2003 he had advised the plaintiff and her husband "to consider carefully what they were doing" and had believed that they had got independent financial advice from another party.

He said he spelled out what would happen if Pauline did not repay the loan and said that they were happy to proceed.

Pauline Gibson, who was sued by her mother for fraud, deceit and unjust enrichment, did not take part in the proceedings.

The receiver had taken a neutral role to the action which was before the court in respect of Marie Gibson's application for orders rescinding the sale of the property, and that he be prevented from taking possession of a property Mrs Gibson has resided at since the late 1960s.

The judge said that several issues in the case remain outstanding including the quantification of damages that the plaintiff is entitled to.