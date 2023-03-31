‘A history of brutal and violent behaviour' - man jailed for life after fatal assault on homeless victim Tim Hourihane

A MAN who launched a savage and pitiless fatal assault on a vulnerable homeless man at a tented encampment in Cork was jailed for life.

Christopher O'Sullivan (40) was told by Mr Justice Paul McDermott at the Central Criminal Court that his prolonged attack on homeless man Timothy Hourihane (53) was absolutely brutal - and was warned that the court had to consider protecting the public from a man with a history of serious violence.

Mr Hourihane was found three years ago critically injured not far from his burned out tent at a homeless encampment not far from Cork city centre.

He was rushed to hospital but was later pronounced dead after the inhalation of blood against a background of a brain haemorrhage and severe facial injuries.

Some of Mr Hourihane's teeth were found on the ground near where he was attacked - and one of his teeth was recovered from his stomach.

O'Sullivan was sentenced for the manslaughter of Mr Hourihane at a tented encampment in Cork at The Mardyke on October 13, 2019.

Mr Justice McDermott was told O'Sullivan has a total of 48 previous convictions - including convictions for previous violent assaults.

O’Sullivan, who is originally from Co Kerry, had pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Timothy “Timmy” Hourihane on October 13 at a tented village in Cork.

Mr Hourihane suffered severe facial trauma, brain swelling, broken facial bones and shattered teeth in the attack.

O’Sullivan carried out the assault with an accomplice who has already been jailed for eleven years in relation to the assault.

Det Supt Michael Comyns said that the assault on a grass verge was so severe that one of the teeth of the victim was found in his stomach at his post mortem.

Mr Hourihane, who was a gifted chef, died of inhalation of blood and cardiac arrest.

The father of one also sustained a collapsed lung and severe facial and head trauma arising out of the unprovoked attack.

The assault on the 53 year old, who was originally from Kilcrohane in the Sheep's Head Peninsula in West Cork, occurred near his tent in the makeshift village.

Members of the public went to the assistance of Mr Hourihane who was found badly beaten.

However, he died a short time later at Cork University Hospital.

Det Supt Michael Comyns told the hearing that Mr Hourihane, Mr O’Sullivan and his co-accused were living in the tented village in the Mardyke near UCC in October 2019.

The court heard that the atmosphere was strained among members of the homeless community who were living in close proximity to each other in tents.

Det Supt Comyns said that Mr O’Sullivan had spent the majority of October 12 drinking.

He had turned 37 years old that day.

Mr Hourihane left the tented village at 10.58pm and returned alone at 12.22am.

Witnesses who were going to a house in the area reported that Mr Hourihane was immediately “set upon” by a man later identified as the co-accused.

The man was finger pointing, shouting and pushing Mr Hourihane.

Det Supt Comyns told the court that O’Sullivan was being held back by his then partner.

However, O’Sullivan broke free from the grip of the woman.

Mr Hourihane was subsequently “severely assaulted” by both men.

Det Supt Comyns said that the men started “kicking and stamping” on Mr Hourihane until he fell to the ground.

Witnesses informed Gardaí that O’Sullivan continued to assault Mr Hourihane even after his accomplice had withdrawn.

When he finally stopped attacking Mr Hourihane, he set fire to the tent that his victim had been sleeping in at night.

He also threw his top in this fire.

Dt Supt Comyns also said that O’Sullivan disposed of his other clothes in a fire at the back of the tented village.

Following the death of Mr Hourihane the tented village was deemed a crime scene and occupants were accommodated by the Simon Community.

O’Sullivan gave a witness statement to gardai in which he claimed that had been asleep in his tent on the night of the attack and only woke when police arrived at the scene.

Det Supt Comyns told Mr Justice McDermott that the attack only lasted three to five minutes.

However, its impact was “devastating.”

O’Sullivan has 48 previous convictions for extremely serious and violent crimes including assault causing serious harm, robbery, burglary, criminal damage, drugs offences and possession of knives.

Det Supt Comyns said a man spent two months in a coma in 2007 and “never really recovered” after being assaulted by O’Sullivan.

The father of nine was jailed for six years in relation to this offence.

Det Supt Comyns said that this incident was similar to the assault on Mr Hourihane.

“Following that assault (in 2007) he (O’Sullivan) asked other people to take the injured party out of the building (where the attack occurred) and to leave him lying on the roadside.”

A victim impact statement from Eliot Hourihane, the only son of Timmy Hourihane, was read in court.

Mr Hourihane said he couldn’t begin to explain how “angry and sad” the violent passing of his father had made him.

“You don’t get those kinds of injuries my Dad sustained if they weren’t trying to end his life. I pray that the person involved is dealt with severely as he has left a son without a father, a mother without a son and siblings without their brother. As an only child I feel like I need to fight for him (Timmy Hourihane) until the end," he said.

"It won’t bring him back but hopefully with the help of the court we can get some form of justice for him. My family will never be able to move on. But (the persons responsible for the manslaughter of Hourihane) will move on like he was nothing.”

Mr Hourihane’s two siblings and his sister in law were present in court as Eliot Hourihane lives overseas.

In their statement the family said that their lives “changed instantly and irrevocably” when Timothy’s head “was kicked in and he was left for dead” by two violent people in a “unprovoked’ and “brutal attack.”

“With a history of brutal and violent behaviour the defendant knew well what he was doing and what the outcome would be and he still didn’t care. He had the presence of mind to burn his bloody clothes in a nearby fire hoping he’d get away with it, while Timothy lay dying."

"We cannot understand how a human being could do this. For us it is a life sentence.”

Prosecutor Siobhan Lankford SC said that the crime fell into the “highest category of manslaughter.

Roisin Lacey SC, for the defence, said that her client wanted to offer his sincere apology to the family of Mr Hourihane for his role in the death of their loved one.

“He wants to offer the sincerest and deepest apology to the Hourihane family for his participation in and contribution to the death of Mr Hourihane. He has by his plea of guilty accepted his guilt.”

Ms Lacey said that Mr O’Sullivan had told a consultant during an assessment that he deserved to be punished for what he did to Mr Hourihane.

She said that her client had indicated that he was under the influence of a variety of drugs and alcohol when he carried out the beating. These included cocaine, cannabis, Xanax, lager and spirits.

Mr Justice McDermott said that O’Sullivan and his accomplice had carried out a “shocking, unrelenting and savage assault on a helpless man who lay prone on the ground.”

He said that Mr O’Sullivan and the other man had used their shoes and feet as “lethal weapons.”

“He (O’Sullivan) has an awful history of offences against the person. In the 2007 attack the accused inflicted catastrophic injuries on a man. This (the death of Hourihane) was the worst kind of killing. It ranks as one of those offences just short of murder.”

Mr Justice McDermott said that O’Sullivan had a childhood which made for harrowing reading.

However, he has yet to address his “deep rooted issues.”

He said that Mr O’Sullivan had a long history of offending which included “egregious offences against the person.”

Mr Justice McDermott said that a life imprisonment was an “appropriate sentence” for a person who had such a serious track record of offending.

“Unless his issues are addressed he will have a high risk of re-offending. This was wanton violence.”

He added that O’Sullivan was the more active participant in the attack on Mr Hourihane and that there was a difference in the age and convictions which meant that the defendant merited a higher sentence than his co-accused.

During the course of his employment as a chef, Mr Hourihane served both Elton John and Lionel Richie.

When asked about the background of the deceased Dept Supt Comyns said that Hourihane was a “well known chef.”

Mr Hourihane gave an interview on Christmas Day in 2017 when he was eating his Christmas meal at the Penny Dinners soup kitchen in Cork city.

He said he had a feeling of immense gratitude for the blessings of the day. He spoke of his delight in simple pleasures such as going to Mass. He said it was important to try and acquire a black sense of humour whilst living on the streets.

He mentioned his sadness at the death of homeless woman Kathleen O'Sullivan (43) who had passed away on the streets of Cork just weeks earlier.

"Homelessness is out of control. I knew Kathleen O’Sullivan. She had a good heart for me."

"When you sleep on the streets you are lucky to wake up with your trainers still on. It has happened to me where I have woken up with one trainer missing. You have to laugh cos you think why didn’t they take the two?”

Mr Hourihane said that he had been given the opportunity to attend rehab on a few occasions and generally did well for a period before relapsing.

He added that he had always received support from his loved ones and friends but that he found himself unable to conquer his addiction to alcohol.

Mr Hourihane said in 2018 he had been assaulted a number of times on the streets.

“I have been attacked three times. The last attack happened two weeks ago. I didn’t have a cent in my pocket and they probably thought I had something. (At night) I feel cold and not safe."

"It is really cold. We are a city on stone basically. We might have a duvet or a few blankets. You wake up at four and you are hypothermic and shaking with the cold."

"My day involves wandering around the whole city thinking ‘where will I sleep tonight? It is going to be safe? In most places in Cork it is not safe."