'A dreadful tragedy' - Boy (6) died from head injuries after fatal collision, inquest hears

A six-year-old boy struck by a truck in Shankill, Co Dublin died of head injuries, an inquest heard.

Cian Marren of Oakdale Crescent in Ballycullen, Dublin 24 was hit by a white van on Shanganagh Road on July 28 2017.

The late Cian Marren

Cian was rushed to Temple Street Hospital where he was treated for injuries sustained in the incident. Sadly he passed away the following day, July 29. His father Liam Marren formally identified his body to gardai at Temple Street Children’s Hospital, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard.

The boy’s parents, Liam and Lisa Marren, were commended for their ‘generous donation’ of their beloved child’s organs for harvesting. “This is a wonderful gift to the those who benefit but it is a dreadful tragedy for you to lose your son in these circumstances,” Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane said.

The inquest into Cian’s death was opened and adjourned before Dr Cullinane as gardai requested a six month adjournment to allow for continued investigations. Inspector Patrick Connell of Shankill Garda Station said criminal proceedings were being contemplated.

“We are seeking six months as criminal investigations are ongoing,” Insp Connell said. A post-mortem conducted by pathologist Dr Emma Doyle gave the cause of death as cerebral trauma due to a road traffic accident.

Gardaí appealed for witnesses following the collision that happened in Shankill, Co. Dublin on Friday the 28th of July 2017 at around 4.45pm, near the Hazelwood estate.

The van was travelling in the direction of Shankill Village.

The inquest was adjourned for further mention on August 16 2018.

